The cause of death of The Bill star George Rossi – known to fans as DC Duncan Lennox – has been revealed.

His widow Catrin confirmed actor George, 60, died at home earlier this week.

The Glasgow-born father-of-two is survived by Catrin and their children Santino, 24 and Matilda, 26. George and Catrin married in 1988.

The Bill actor George Rossi died at home on Wednesday (Credit: YouTube)

What was the cause of death of The Bill actor George Rossi?

Heartbroken Catrin told MailOnline that ITV police drama favourite George passed away surrounded by his family.

He died at his North London family home on Wednesday (January 5).

Catrin explained their whole family was “devastated” by the loss.

She also revealed George passed away “peacefully” following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

George Rossi appeared in almost 200 episodes of The Bill (Credit: YouTube)

‘A wonderful person’

Catrin told the news outlet: “George was a wonderful person. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after losing his battle against pancreatic cancer.

We will miss him terribly.

“He died at home which is what he wanted. We will miss him terribly and we are all really grieving at the moment and trying to come to terms with this huge loss. The children are devastated as am I.”

She added: “It was expected but this has hit us hard and we really don’t know what more to say.”

Co-stars have paid tribute to The Bill star George Rossi (Credit: YouTube)

‘A fine actor’

Billy Murray, who played Don Beech in The Bill, was among George’s former co-stars to pay tribute.

He tweeted: “Devastated to hear #GeorgeRossi has died. A funny, warm colleague at The Bill and a fine actor. 60 no age. RIP my friend.”

In The Bill with #GeorgeRossi who has sadly left us. Thanks for all your nice comments – he was a lovely man. pic.twitter.com/p22UapI5FI — BILLY MURRAY (@BillyAMurray) January 7, 2022

And Ben Hayward actor Ben Peyton also had fond memories of working with George.

He wrote on Twitter: “George Rossi was such a gent, very funny and a brilliant actor.”

I’d always say “Cheers, Sir,” as I left even though we were the same rank (PC & DC). I had no idea and assumed he was my superior. I must’ve said it about five or six times before someone pointed it out.

“Why didn’t you tell me?” I said.

“Because it was funny,” he chuckled. pic.twitter.com/kmp8MvvaHF — For Your Films Only (@benpeyton007) January 7, 2022

As well as The Bill, George’s TV credits included Roughnecks, Taggart, Holby City, Casualty, Hustle and Doctors.

He also appeared in Boon, Local Hero, The Singing Detective, Whitechapel and 1990 film The Big Man.

