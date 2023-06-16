The Apprentice star welcomes twins after wife almost died

The Apprentice star Tom Skinner has announced he’s welcomed twins after his wife almost died.

Tom, who featured on the BBC show in 2019, has opened up about his wife’s emergency c-section. Due to managing a West Ham Legends team in a tournament in North Carolina, Tom missed the birth of his twins.

The star, 32, explained that doctors had warned the couple if surgery didn’t take place, both his wife Sinead and the twins’ lives would be in danger.

The Apprentice star Tom Skinner welcomes twins

Speaking to The Sun, Tom said: “The doctor said to me they noticed in a routine scan that Twin B had not gained any weight and hasn’t grown at all, and her heartbeat is really slow. He told me ‘there’s a significant risk to your wife’s life and twins’ life if we don’t get them out immediately. We need to get these babies out within the next 24 hours – latest – but I want to do it now.'”

After hearing the news of Sinead’s emergency c-section, Tom tried to book the earliest flight home. The earliest was in five hours. He said: “I thought we’ve got five hours to kill, I might as well go and manage West Ham in their first game – it is my dream after all!”

What else did Tom say?

When he returned to the airport to fly home, Sinead’s sister Siobhan contacted him. She said both the twins’ heart rates had dropped. She also said that they and his wife were in “real danger”. Therefore, the operation was brought forward. This meant Tom would definitely miss their birth.

He added to The Sun: “Now I’m panicking and walking trough airport security thinking I might lose my wife and twins. I’m going to have to come back and explain to my little boy Henry that it’s just me and him now. I’ve broken down at the airport again.”

Sweetly, as The Apprentice star boarded the flight, Siobhan text him to say: “Tom, you are a dad to two beautiful girls.”

He said he text back saying “fantastic” but there wasn’t an update on Sinead. So he admitted he “didn’t know if my wife was alive”.

As the plane landed Philadelphia, Tom was told his wife was okay. The couple have named their twins Roma and Darla.

