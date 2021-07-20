Tess Daly stuns Instagram fans with bikini selfie during UK heatwave

In the latest Tess Daly news, the star has wowed fans by posing in a bikini on the hottest day of the year.

Strictly host Tess, 52, stripped off in her garden to catch some rays during the UK heatwave yesterday (Monday July 19) as she joined thousands of Brits revelling in the hot weather.

What is the latest Tess Daly news?

The glam selfie showed Tess perched on comfy garden furniture clutching a sun hat in one hand and the novel, The Vanishing Half, spread open on the couch.

This perfect summer chill-out scene was capped by Tess wearing a Naia bikini.

A black one-shoulder piece with gold trim, it also boasts multi-strap detail on the back.

Naia says the £120 bikini is named after the Greek goddess Hera, renowned for her super-human strength.

And judging by Tess’s selfie some of that amazingness has rubbed off!

Tess looked sensational in her bikini (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

How did Tess’s fans react?

It wasn’t long before celeb pals and fans got in touch to praise the host for her amazing bikini and incredible body.

Strictly pro dancers Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden left red heart and fire emojis.

Former Big Brother star Brian Dowling, who’s gay, joked: “I’m on the turn!”

Another fan gushed: “Looking amazing Tess! x”

Love the design you look so strong.

A second one piped up with: “Love the design you look so strong.”

The final word was left to Tess’s Strictly presenting pal, Claudia Winkleman.

Clauds screamed: “KNOCKOUT!”

What else is happening in the world of Strictly?

Tess is enjoying the summer weather, but it won’t be long until the presenter is back in the Strictly ballroom.

And yesterday (Monday July 19), the show released some news.

The new series will welcome four new pro dancers: Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystal.

Kai, Nikita, Cameron and Jowita will all make their debuts when the series kicks off again at the end of the summer.