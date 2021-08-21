Tess Daly showed off her fantastic figure in her latest Instagram post as she posed in her teenage daughter’s dress.

Tess, 52, looked incredible in the geo print halterneck maxi-dress, posing sat sideways and smiling for the camera.

The Strictly Come Dancing host teamed the dress with a very healthy looking tan and white block heels as she enjoyed “date night” with her husband Vernon Kay.

Tess is seen clutching a cocktail with her trademark blonde locks flowing down her back in the image posted to her social media account.

She appeared to be enjoying sunset drinks in the garden with hubby Vernon as they lounged on their new garden sofa.

Tess wrote: “Why leave the house for date night when you can have it in your own back garden. So nice to be out in the garden again, thanks to Moda Furnishings I might never go inside again.”

One impressed follower then asked where the leggy blonde mum-of-two got her dress from – and the answer was quite surprising.

Tess Daly with husband Vernon Kay (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tess confessed: “I stole it from my daughter!”

Vernon and Tess have two children – 16-year-old Phoebe, and 12-year-old Amber.

He also shared an image of himself enjoying their intimate evening on his own social media page.

The popular game show host uploaded a snap showing him at the opposite end of the comfy looking garden furniture lounging with his favourite cashmere blanket.

Vernon wrote: “Evening on the sofa with a couple of drinks and (NightNight!). Comfort approved. Thanks Moda Furnishings. Preparing for a busy weekend ahead.”

It was a rare insight into the couple’s life and family home in Buckinghamshire.

The pair are notoriously private and scarcely share any content relating to their home or family life with their followers on social media.

