Tess Daly has left fans stunned as she showed off her incredibly toned figure in a swimsuit.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter, 51, looked sensational while posing on the cover of Woman’s Health UK.

Alongside the stunning snaps, Tess opened up on her marriage to husband Vernon Kay and the secrets behind her killer body.

Tess Daly looked incredible as posed in a swimsuit (Credit: Pete Pedonomou/Women’s Health UK)

Tess Daly embraces turning 50

Furthermore, the star says she is embracing being in her 50s.

In one of the snaps, Tess is seen modelling a shiny black off-shoulder swimsuit and heels.

The Strictly star appeared confident in the number, before slipping into a flattering halter-neck swimsuit.

Read more: Tess Daly and Vernon Kay abandon plans for dream home after complaints from neighbours

Her other looks included a figure-hugging leotard and a comfortable tracksuit.

Meanwhile, also in the issue, Tess opened up on turning 50.

She said: “Confidence comes from cutting yourself some slack. I’m in my fifties now. That’s still a shock when I say it out loud, because I don’t feel any different to when I was in my thirties.”

The Strictly Come Dancing star showed off her curves in a flattering leotard (Credit: Pete Pedonomou/Women’s Health UK)

The Strictly star details her fitness regime

The BBC star has always been open about her healthy lifestyle.

Discussing her fitness regime during the recent shoot, Tess revealed she often relies on her treadmill while working out at home.

She added: “I’ve got a treadmill, where I’ve realised I can watch Netflix and run 5k at the same time. I would never sit down and watch TV in the day but, on the treadmill, I can justify it.

I’ve got a treadmill, where I’ve realised I can watch Netflix and run 5k at the same time

“In the morning, [yoga] focuses your thoughts for the day, rather than being bombarded by ‘what-ifs’ and news feeds.”

In addition, she revealed how working out helps battle her “anxiety”.

Read the full Tess Daly interview in the April issue of Women’s Health UK, on sale from 3rd March.

Tess opened up in Woman’s Health UK (Credit: Pete Pedonomou/Women’s Health UK)

