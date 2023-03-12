Strictly star Tess Daly makes ‘sad’ confession about daughters amid ‘pressure’ they face: ‘There’s no escape’

Tess Daly has spoken candidly over her fears about her children and their relationship with their bodies.

The Strictly host, 53, shares Phoebe, 18, and 13-year-old Amber with husband of 19 years, Vernon Kay.

The couple choose to keep the pair, for the most part, out of the limelight.

However, Tess says she fears the impact social media will have on her daughters and how they perceive themselves.

In a new interview with Fabulous magazine, Tess laments the surveillance culture that social media has implemented. She recalls her halcyon days where she could go out dancing on chairs and not have that documented.

“There’s no escape from that,” she explains. “There’s a lot of pressure on this generation of girls growing up on social media.

“I don’t want to discuss their looks with them. I wouldn’t dream of putting any more pressure on my two, because I want them to believe that the content of their character is more important.”

Tess has accepted her appearance has changed over the years (Credit: Splash News)

Tess added that, although she made her big break in showbiz as a model, she too has her insecurities.

She explains that, now she’s in her fifties, she has noticed herself with “wrinkles galore” and isn’t always happy with her appearance.

Is Tess still hosting Strictly Come Dancing?

However, Tess continues she is pleased to be a woman in her fifties and to still be heading up a flagship show for the BBC.

And it appears Tess and Claudia Winkleman aren’t going anywhere any time soon.

Claudia and Tess still host Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The duo have reportedly bagged a huge six-figure deal to return to the BBC1 dance show for another two years after fears that they’ll be ‘poached’ by other rivals.

An insider told The Sun last month: “In the nine years they’ve been fronting the show, Tess and Claudia have become synonymous with the programme. And bosses couldn’t contemplate them not being its presenters.

“Execs are so keen to sign them up for another two years and ensure they don’t get poached by a rival broadcaster for their big shows.”

