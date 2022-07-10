Tess Daly has opened up about her body confidence issues when it comes to wearing swimwear

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter, 53, has said she’s just “trying to do her best” in an emotional new interview.

Tess Daly has opened up about her body confidence issues (Credit: SplashNews)

Strictly star Tess Daly on swimwear fears

Telly favourite Tess has teamed up with her best pal Gayle Lawton to set up a new swimwear company.

She said the aim of her company, Naia Beach, is to help women feel confident in themselves.

Speaking to the Mirror, she said: “When we put swimwear on we’re so exposed, we feel vulnerable. It’s quite scary.

Read more: Tess Daly delights fans as she announces big family news: ‘How time flies’

“You want to feel as body confident as you can and that’s what we strive to do with Naia. We’re women designing for women and we want to make you feel your most confident and beautiful.”

We’re so exposed, we feel vulnerable. It’s quite scary.

Asked about any advice she has for women, she said: “Don’t give yourself a hard time. We’re all just human beings trying to do our best.”

Tess Daly stuns in bikini snaps

Tess recently wowed fans by wearing her own designs.

The mum-of-two showed off some pictures from her recent holiday with husband Vernon Kay.

Read more: Does This Morning host Phillip Schofield have a new partner? What’s his net worth?

In one sexy snap, Tess sported an open-fronted dress from her clothing collection that showed off her age-defying figure.

In another, she posed alongside her hubby, Vernon, and both of them couldn’t resist flashing a smile at the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)



She captioned the snaps: “Beach all day, every day.”

Fans rushed to compliment the star on her looks, as well as her clothing collection.

“Looking gorgeous! I don’t think I’ve ever bought nearly every item from one brand before; your range is fabulous!” replied one fan.

Read more: Tess Daly delights fans with news as she admits her daughter will be ‘mortified’

A second said: “Gorgeous, where are all these beautiful beaches too, dreaming of my next getaway.”

“You are such a stunning couple,” complimented a third follower.

A fourth agreed, adding: “Lovely photo of a lovely couple!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!