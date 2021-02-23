Tess Daly and Vernon Kay abandon plans for dream home after complaints from neighbours

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay are reportedly selling what was to be their “dream home” after complaints from neighbours.

Strictly host Tess, 51, and I’m A Celebrity star Vernon, 46, were said to be knocking down a house they had bought in Buckinghamshire near to their current address.

However, reports now claim that the showbiz couple are selling up instead because of objections from locals.

The couple has abandoned its plans (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Tess Daly and Vernon Kay want to build?

The Daily Mail newspaper reports that the couple bought the house for £1.5million and had plans to knock it down and rebuild a modern, energy-efficient house in its place.

However, the couple have decided to sell instead.

The newspaper claimed that planning permission had already been granted.

The new build would have boasted “timber effect front door and windows in grey aluminium frames, and would have been four storeys, yet with the appearance of a two-storey home”.

However, while the house would have represented a new, modern home for Tess and Vernon, objections from locals put a stop to the project.

Neighbours argued against the house (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did the neighbours object?

A neighbour told the newspaper: “The basement extension will require significant groundworks into the chalk hillside … require(ing) significant removal of existing trees and shrubbery… which screen the neighbouring properties”.

The neighbour also said the rebuild would affect wildlife in the area.

“The Badger Protection Act of 1992 makes it illegal to “intentionally or recklessly damage or destroy a badger sett, or obstruct access to it,” he said.

Subsequently, Tess and Vernon sold the house for £1.7million.

What is home life like for the couple?

They currently live with daughters Phoebe and Amber in a six-bedroom pad in Buckinghamshire.

Also in the family are two Shetland ponies, while also on the property is a gym and a swimming pool.

Earlier in February, Tess gave fans a peek into their glam domestic life when she shared an image of a special pod that was erected for Valentine’s Day.

She captioned the image: “Evening plans: going ‘out’ for dinner…to the garden.”