Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman delight fans as they reunite for Strictly filming

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have reunited to film the ‘Best Of’ Strictly shows.

The hosts enjoyed a socially distanced reunion as they got back to work for the show, which will air in September.

Tess also told fans this year's series of the BBC dance competition will return "a few weeks later".

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Phillip Schofield 'in talks to be in first ever same-sex couple'

What did Tess Daly say about her reunion with Claudia Winkleman?

Tess wrote: "Dreamy being reunited with @claudiawinkle today for some (socially distanced) filming for our 'Best Of' Strictly shows - on TV in September."

Replying to one fan, Tess said about the new series of Strictly: "The series will be live; just a few weeks later."

Fans were thrilled to see the pair together again.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly reunited (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

One person said: "So excited to relive some great shows. As the pro tour was rescheduled for next year, I am getting withdrawal symptoms."

Another wrote: "Looking forward to Best of Strictly."

A third added: "Can't wait, love anything to do with strictly, watched it from the beginning."

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2020 start?

Rehearsals for the new series are due to kick-off at the end of the summer.

Rehearsals for the new series are due to kick-off at the end of the summer (Credit: BBC)

The show will then air in late October, and preparation has already been made to keep rehearsals safe.

A statement released by the BBC said: "The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

Can't wait, love anything to do with strictly, watched it from the beginning.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2020 'in chaos' as stars including Michelle Keegan 'snub low fees'

"To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year's series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

Strictly is expected to return later this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

Meanwhile, judge Bruno Tonioli is expected not to return, reducing the judges to just three.

The popular judge has said he will prioritise his role on the US version of Dancing with the Stars.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.