Tesco has apologised for incorrectly saying it was unable to sell tampons in Wales.

The supermarket giant had previously said that they were unable to sell them due to a ban on ‘non-essential goods’ in Wales.

A disgruntled customer took to Twitter to share that they’d barred from buying tampons as a result.

The user claimed they were “raging” and “in tears” over the incident.

Several unhappy Tesco customers said they were unable to buy tampons at Tesco’s in Wales (Credit: Unsplash)

Can tampons be sold during lockdown in Wales?

Tesco’s official Welsh Twitter account replied to another unhappy customer by saying they were told they could not sell the items.

The account tweeted: “We understand how frustrating these changes will be for our Welsh customers.

“However, we have been told by the Welsh Government not to sell these items for the duration of the firebreak lockdown.”

But the company was then forced to back peddle. As the Welsh government made it clear that tampons can be sold throughout the nation.

In fact, the Welsh government replied to the now deleted tweet with: “This is wrong – period products are essential.

The new lockdown in Wales has left some of its citizens confused (Credit: Unsplash)

What did Tesco says in its apology?

“Supermarkets can still sell items that can be sold in pharmacies,” it said.

“Only selling essential items during firebreak is to discourage spending more time than necessary in shops.

“It should not stop you accessing items that you need.”

The Tesco Twitter account went on to apologise to another unhappy customer.

While a Tesco spokesperson said: “Of course sanitary products are essential items and are available to customers in all of our stores including those in Wales.

Even Piers Morgan called the situation ‘ridiculous’ (Credit: SplashNews)

Piers Morgan slams the debacle as ‘ridiculous’

“The reply to this customer was sent by mistake and we’re very sorry for any confusion caused.”

The supermarket has now apologised for the confusion.

Piers Morgan even got in on the action and retweeted the original tweet.

The GMB star fumed: “This is ridiculous. No wonder the public are losing faith in Govt.”

Wales is currently under a two-and-a-half week lockdown in a bid to flatten COVID-19 rates.

The new lockdown in Wales has caused considerable confusion, especially considering the ‘non-essential’ shopping ban.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said that shops will be able to exercise ‘non-essential’ rules under their own ‘discretion’.

Speaking to ITV news, Drakeford said: “I won’t need, I don’t think, to buy clothing over this two weeks. And I think many, many people in Wales will be in that position too.

“For me it won’t be essential. But I recognise that there will be some people who for entirely unexpected reasons which they couldn’t have foreseen will need to buy items.

“In those circumstances where those welfare reasons are at stake, we will make sure that our supermarkets understand they have the discretion to apply the rules differently.”

