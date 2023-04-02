Terminally ill Jonnie Irwin shares ‘prayers’ for him and son Rex in social media update

Terminally ill Jonnie Irwin has shared a new social media update. In the post he details his ‘hopes’ for him and son Rex as he plans to attend a festival later this year.

The A Place In The Sun presenter revealed his terminal cancer diagnosis last year. However, he had actually been diagnosed in 2020.

The presenter has four-year-old son Rex, as well as two-year-old twins with wife Jessica.

Jonnie Irwin shares update

Sharing a series of pictures on social media, Jonnie wrote: “Went to this last year and had a great time. Praying for good weather – Rex is probably just praying for more sugar!”

The joke was likely referring to one of the snaps which showed the toddler eating a giant candyfloss! Another photo also showed Rex enjoying a big ice cream.

Fans were excited for the update and shared their feelings in the comments section. “Beautiful daddy and son moments,” wrote one.

Another added: “Looking good, have a great time!”

“You are making sweet memories,” said a third. Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: “I’m hoping for great weather for you and Rex.”

Someone else joked: “Looks fab, but good luck with ALL THAT SUGAR!” Another added: “Make the most of it, Jonnie.”

‘Frustrations’ over failing health

Jonnie recently told The Sun he has been getting ‘frustrated’ over the symptoms of his cancer. He said one incident “broke” him.

“I tried to play football with Rex the other day and was in goal and I couldn’t get near the ball. It was so frustrating.

“I’m very sporty and suddenly it’s just like… it was as if it was the first time I’d attempted football. I felt like a granddad. And that broke me a bit.

“I always thought, ‘I’m an older dad but I’ll be leading from the front’ but I’m now at the back.”

Jonnie also revealed he’s “weak now, fragile and my memory is terrible” but he’s “still here”.

Jonnie was recently forced to defend himself when he posted on social media. He had posted on Instagram as he prepared for a photoshoot. But one commenter said he shouldn’t be doing “paid publicity” and isn’t spending enough time with his kids.

However, Jonnie defended himself from the uncalled-for comment. He hit back: “It was a shoot WITH my family but just to confirm. You are the worst human I can imagine meeting.”

Jonnie’s cancer diagnosis

The presenter has given numerous interviews since his diagnosis. He told Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain that he hadn’t yet revealed his cancer to his young children.

He also said he initially kept the news a secret from everyone because “professionally, I didn’t want to lose work, but also socially and emotionally people treat you different. People start making decisions for you. If I withheld that information I found I could live a normal life.”

Speaking to Hello! in November 2022, Jonnie said he’s focused on making memories. He revealed in the interview that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020 but it has spread to his brain.

“I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family,” he said. “Because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart.”

