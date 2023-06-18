News

Ten Pound Poms star Warren Brown goes public with TV star girlfriend

He's all loved up!

By Réiltín Doherty
| Updated:

Ten Pound Poms actor Warren Brown has gone public with his TV star girlfriend as he shared some cute snaps to his Instagram.

Warren plays rather unlucky immigrant Terry Roberts in the new BBC drama, but in real life it seems like he has found himself lucky in love! The 45-year-old actor, who is also known for his roles in Luther and Strike Back, debuted his new relationship as fans shared their joy at the cute snaps.

Warren Brown at Golden Globes party in 2018
Warren Brown has gone public with his TV star girlfriend (Credit: Splash News)

Warren Brown debuts TV star girlfriend: ‘She’s a knockout’

The actor shared a selfie sharing a couple of Aperol Spritz with new girlfriend, Sky Sports presenter Anna Woolhouse. Warren captioned the post: “She makes a cracking Aperol and she’s an absolute knockout! @woolyanna1 x”

Anna also commented on the post, adding: “Appy Rollin.” Anna is Sky Sport’s leading boxing presenter, covering Sky’s pay-per-view and regular coverage.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Warren Brown (@warrenbrown1)

Fans and friends shared their love for the newly publicly couple. One person said: “Enjoy guys!” Another follower added: “My heart is officially broken. I’m so happy for you both!” A third fan also wrote: “I’ve been wondering lately if someone had taken over your Instagram as there’s been a change for the better. Always thought you were a hunk and now it’s confirmed with your last few pics. Really happy for you two.”

In another post, Warren shared a snap with his friend Ashton and girlfriend Anna. The group were all smiles and Warren captioned the post: “Not at the Champions League Final… but still winning!”

Terry frowns in Ten Pound Poms
Warren plays husband and dad Terry in Ten Pound Poms (Credit: BBC)

Warren revealed how he ‘transforms’ into his Ten Pound Poms character

As fans await the news on whether or not Ten Pound Poms will return for a second series, Warren Brown showed fans how he “transforms” into his character Terry on his Instagram.

Sharing a video from the make-up chair, Warren revealed there is quite a bit of work to turn in him into his 1950s character. He captioned the post: “Terry’s Tache gets a touch up! (& a bit of breakfast in it) …with a cheeky little cameo from ‘Middlesbrough Marsay’ @fayemarsay86.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Warren Brown (@warrenbrown1)

The Luther actor added: “Here with the Warringtonian 2nd block make-up designer wizard that is @hayleyatherton1 (now residing in Oz!). Working her moustache magic, sorting out Terry’s wig, covering up tattoos and applying some fake sunburn! You start your day and end your day in the makeup truck, and we had one of the best on this job! Final episode this Sunday!”

Read more: OPINION: I’ve binged Ten Pound Poms, and this is why there needs to be a series 2

