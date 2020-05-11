Teachers demand kids are SPRAYED with disinfectant as they brand school reopening plans 'reckless'

Teachers have called Boris Johnson's plans to reopen schools on June 1 "nothing short of reckless".

In guidance released earlier today, the Prime Minister said he wants Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 pupils back in school in just three weeks.

It forms part of his new 50-page lockdown plan.

Boris explained: "Schools should prepare to begin to open for more children from June 1."

Schools are currently open for kids of key workers and those with special educational needs.

Boris added: "The government expects children to be able to return to early years settings and for Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 to be back in school in smaller sizes, from this point."

He said the plan aims to ensure the youngest children and those preparing for the "transition to secondary school" have maximum time with their teachers.

Boris added: "The government's ambition is for all primary school children to return to school before the summer for a month if feasible."

"Nothing short of reckless"

However, the report has been met with shock from the joint head of teachers' union the NEU.

Dr Mary Bousted told The Times: "We think the announcement that schools may reopen from June 1 with reception and Years 1 and 6 is nothing short of reckless."

She added that coronavirus continues to "ravage communities". And the infection rate is still "far too great" for the wider opening of our schools.

Children stand outside the school gates and are sprayed front and back with disinfectant.

However, Dr Bousted then told of children in China being sprayed with disinfectant when they arrive at school.

"In China, children stand outside the school gates and are sprayed front and back with disinfectant, their shoes are sprayed, they wash their hands with sanitiser, they must take off their mask and replace it with a new one, and their temperature is taken remotely," she said.

Asked if the same kind of thing should happen in Britain, she stated: "Yes. They're doing that in China and South Korea and they have a minuscule number of new cases."

Furthermore, the NEU said of its 49,000 members, some 85% disagreed with plans to restart lessons from June 1.

