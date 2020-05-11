Taxi drivers, shop staff and security staff 'most likely to die' of coronavirus

Coronavirus statistics out today about which workers are most at risk from the deadly bug show that taxi drivers, shop staff and security staff are most in danger.

Meanwhile, medics are at no greater risk of being killed by coronavirus than the general population.

The statistics were revealed by the Office for National Statistics.

Taxi drivers are apparently at risk (Credit: Bodo Marks/DPA/Cover Images)

Read more: Brits told they CAN go on day trips as Boris Johnson unveils lockdown changes

Men working in the lowest skilled jobs had the highest rate of death involving COVID-19, according to the Office for National Statistics.

They used figures from deaths up to and including April 20. A total of 2,494 coronavirus related deaths in those aged 20 to 64 in England and Wales were registered up in that time.

Men in low-skilled jobs

ONS figures found nearly two-thirds of these deaths were among men.

Those men in the lowest skilled jobs had the highest rate of coronavirus deaths. They accounted for 21.4 deaths per 100,000 males (225 deaths).

Shop staff are at danger (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Security guards had one of the highest rates with 45.7 deaths per 100,000 (63 deaths).

Meanwhile, men and women working in social care were more likely to die from the disease. They had rates of 23.4 deaths per 100,000 males (45 deaths) and 9.6 deaths per 100,000 females (86 deaths).

That group includes care workers and home carers.

Coronavirus risk groups

Among men, some job roles had higher risk than others.

Those included taxi drivers and chaffeurs with 36.4 deaths per 100,000.

Boris Johnson revealed new guidelines on Sunday night (Credit: YouTube)

Also, bus and coach drivers are deemed high risk. They had 26.4 deaths per 100,000.

Chefs had 35.9 deaths per 100,000, and sales and retail assistants had 19.8 deaths per 100,000.

Interestingly, healthcare workers did not have higher rates of deaths involving coronavirus when compared to the general population.

Drivers are petrified of what will happen next.

There are fears more workers could die after Boris Johnson urged them to go back to work in a speech last night.

John Murphy, leading officer for London bus workers at the Unite union, said: "Every London bus driver knows someone who has died or is in intensive care.

"And drivers are petrified of what will happen next."

What do you think - is it too soon to go back to work? How should we protect those at risk? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and add a comment to let us know your views.