Tana Ramsay stuns as she slips into wedding dress 25 years after big day – and Gordon approves

Gordon Ramsay’s gorgeous wife Tana still fits perfectly into her original wedding dress.

The gorgeous mum-of-five, 46, took to social media to show off the vintage gown.

And husband Gordon Ramsay, 54, couldn’t be any more impressed.

On Instagram Tana posted a video sashaying in the pearl white dress.

She captioned the impressive video with: “Clearing out our home and unearthed my wedding dress- 25 years and 5 pregnancies later and happy to say it still fits #mamasstillgotit @gordongram.”

Gordon and Tana Ramsay share four children together (Credit: SplashNews)

A stunned Gordon rather cheekily replied: “Omfg” along with a fire emoji.

Meanwhile several of Tana’s fans urged her to renew her marriage vows with Gordon in the same dress.

One user wrote: “What a classic dress and you should maybe renew your vows wearing it? X.”

And another user suggested: “You’re gorgeous. I’d keep the dress if you renew your vows.”

Her celebrity pals were also just as impressed. David Beckham wrote: “Wow” while Amanda Holden posted clapping hands and a heart emoji.

Gordon expressed his approval for his wife’s stunning figure (Credit: SplashNews)

Gordon and Tana share five children – Megan, 23, twins Jack and Holly, 21, Matilda, 19 and Oscar, two together.

In 2016 Tana tragically suffered a miscarriage.

The couple married in 1996, and have both risen to fame thanks to Gordon’s success as a chef and television personality.

And Tana also has a successful writing career, having written her own cooking books as well.

Apparently Tana met Gordon while she was dating his friend.

She was dating another well-known chef at just 18. Gordon says he knew she was the one, but waited until she was single to ask her out.

Around a year later they began officially dating – but by then he was working gruelling 16-hour shifts.

However, Tana told The Sun that they made it work, as they both knew they were onto something special.

She said: “I would work, come home, sleep, and wake up again when Gordon finished work. We’d meet up in the small hours.



“That was the only way we could be together, and we really wanted to be together.”

And although Gordon may appear quite gruff on screen, Tana insists it is just his on-screen persona.

Speaking to The Telegraph, she claimed: “Gordon just loves winding people up. Absolutely loves it. You have to understand him to know what he’s like, and I understand him absolutely.”

