Tamzin Outhwaite has paid tribute to her mum on Instagram four years after her death.

The former EastEnders actress, 51, tragically lost Anna after she suffered a heart attack aged 67.

The star took to social media with an emotional post, thanking her mum for everything she’d done for her.

Tamzin Outhwaite on Instagram

The actress posted a beautiful pic of her mum on Instagram with an emotional message.

She captioned the post: “4 Years ago today we lost you… There is still a huge void in the lives of everyone you touched. But what lucky people we were to have you at all.

“You would be very proud of us all I think. Especially the grandchildren, who have your wisdom and individuality. Thank you for all you gave to us and did for us. Human beings don’t come better than you.”

Anna worked as a stockbroker before Tamzin was born.

Tamzin credited her mum with telling her to take every opportunity – something she says she has tried to teach her daughters.

The star shares two children Marnie and Florence with her ex-husband actor Tom Ellis.

Tamzin Outhwaite became emotional on Freeze the Fear (Credit: BBC)

The actress’ post was met with a heap of warm of wishes from her fans.

Many of them told Tamzin how much she looked like her mum.

The star’s famous friends also rallied round their pal.

Presenter Emma Willis told Tamzin she was sending her love.

Tamzin shared the moving message about her mum to Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Freeze the Fear on BBC

Tamzin can currently be seen braving the elements in BBC One’s Freeze the Fear.

She spoke about her mum to BBC Sports presenter Gabby Logan, who was discussing her own parenting skills.

Recalling Anna’s “perfectly imperfect” parenting technique, Tamzin revealed she pretends her mum is still living in Spain.

She confessed that she never thought she would lose her parent adding that she thought she’d always be with her.

“Now all I think is I’d just like one more chat, one more cuddle. And now I realise how she was – the laughter, the light and the relaxed energy,” she said.

Responding to Tamzin’s Instagram post, one viewer said: “Beautiful memories. I did cry watching you and Gabby this week, so emotional.”

