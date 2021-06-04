Actress Tamzin Outhwaite has hinted that she’s recovering from “emotional trauma” in a new post on Twitter.

Former EastEnders star Tamzin shared the post earlier today (June 4).

She also said that she was trying to raise her kids – daughters Florence, 12, and Marnie, eight – with “as little scaring as possible”.

Tamzin Outhwaite has hinted at ’emotional trauma’ (Credit: Splash News)

What did Tamzin Outhwaite say on Twitter?

Tamzin shared an inspirational quote that spoke of “healing”.

It read: “Just trying to heal my emotional trauma, grow a business that’s changing the world, be the best person I can be for the people I love, forgive the people who hurt me, eat right, exercise, meditate, keep growing.”

She commented: “Add to this…. Raise my kids to be happy with as little scarring as possible… anyone else?”

Just trying to heal my emotional trauma, grow a business that’s changing the world and be the best person I can be for the people I love.

Tamzin, 50, shares Florence and Marnie with ex-husband Tom Ellis, who she split from in 2013.

He went on to play the title role in Lucifer, while she is now happily loved up with younger man Tom Child, 30.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamzin Outhwaite (@glamzin)

What did Tamzin’s fans say about her post?

One commented that Tamzin was a “great mother”.

Another cited a difficult time navigating the pandemic.

They said: “Spot on. So hard this past 16 months.”

Add to this…. Raise my kids to be happy with as little scarring as possible… anyone else? pic.twitter.com/I6XlrEPnhP — tamzin outhwaite 💙 (@mouthwaite) June 4, 2021

So is all okay with Tamzin and her boyfriend?

It appears so, as she posted an Instagram Story about Tom earlier today.

A couple of weeks ago the pair were also out celebrating his 30th birthday.

Sharing pictures of themselves enjoying cocktails, Tamzin paid tribute to her beau of three years.

She said: “Happy birthday @tc_childie… 30 years old today … Love you my rock, friend, co parent, lover, you make our world a better place.”

Tamzin’s boyfriend Tom Child recently celebrated a big birthday (Credit: Splash News)

What has Tamzin Outhwaite said about her ex?

Tamzin recently revealed that her daughters hadn’t seen their dad – who lives in LA – for six months.

As lockdown started to lift, she said: “For the happiness of my kids, I am most excited that they get to see their dad soon, who they haven’t seen since last August.

“They are busting with excitement and counting down the days.”

