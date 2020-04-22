Tamzin Outhwaite reveals she and boyfriend had coronavirus symptoms

Tamzin Outhwaite and her boyfriend suffered from coronavirus symptoms but she isn't sure whether they had the virus.

The former EastEnders actress has been dating filmmaker Tom Child for two years.

She has recalled experiencing a "sore throat" and "terrible headache" when the respiratory illness was first around in the UK.

She told the Mirror: "I did have symptoms in that first week. I think my partner did too.

"I had a sore throat, a terrible headache and I felt so lethargic. It was not like a normal flu.

"I didn’t have any fever or chest pain. We didn’t get tested but who knows. You also don’t know if you are going to get it again."

Tamzin, who has daughters Florence, 11, and seven-year-old Marnie, with ex Tom Ellis, admitted it was tough to video call her pals.

She's struggling with not being able to embrace them.

She added that her main objective is "staying alive and keeping your mental health intact".

However, she's joked she's trying "not to come out of it a fat alcoholic".

Tamzin recently revealed Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke offered to read to her daughters to help with homeschooling.

She tweeted: "I'm a lucky one. I have @emiliaclarke offering to read stories to my girls, live!

"I have chef friends happy to drop off food.

"A boyfriend who is bleaching the house, and a whole heap of friends who are offering support but I'm still going slightly crazy!"

Despite this, the 49-year-old star found her first day of homeschooling challenging.

On March 23, she wrote: "I'm already at the end of my tether with home schooling and it's 10am."

