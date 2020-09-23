Tamara Ecclestone
Tamara Ecclestone has given birth to her second child

Grandad Bernie confirmed the happy news

Tamara Ecclestone has given birth to a baby girl, her second child.

The model, 36, welcomed a baby girl recently and has named her Serena, her father Bernie Ecclestone confirmed on Wednesday (September 23).

Tamara Ecclestone
Model Tamara Ecclestone has welcomed a baby girl (Credit: NightVision / SplashNews.com)

Tamara Ecclestone’s second child with husband Jay Rutland

The MailOnline reported that the socialite gave birth to her second child with husband Jay Rutland in Switzerland

Her father, Bernie, confrimed the news to the publication.

She has named her Serena and both of them have been already out on the town together around Gstaad.

Speaking from his home in Gstaad, located in the Swiss Alps, he said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be a grandfather again.

“Tamara gave birth to a little girl seven days ago in the same hospital that my son Ace was born in. Mother and baby are doing brilliantly. She’s a beautiful little thing.

“She has named her Serena and both of them have been already out on the town together around Gstaad.”

Tamara Ecclestone
Tamara’s dad, Bernie Ecclestone, confirmed the happy news (Credit: W8 Media / SplashNews.com)

Another grandchild for Bernie Ecclestone

Business magnate Bernie Ecclestone, 89, welcomed his first son with wife with Fabiana earlier this year.

He went on to tell the Mail that as Serena and Ace are “very close in age”, they will “be able to play together when they’re a little older.”

Speaking further, he joked he was getting “quite the collection of grandkids!”

Only last year, Tamara said she was “thinking about” baby number two, and had even asked her other daughter Fifi for permission to expand their family.

Tamara had previously said she wouldn’t go ahead and try for another baby unless she was sure it was what the couple’s daughter, whose name is Sophia, wanted.

Tamara Ecclestone’s daughter Fifi ‘wanted a sister’

She told Hello! magazine: “It’s definitely on the cards now that it’s something Fifi actually wants and isn’t something we’re forcing on her.”

The devoted mum continued: “We are thinking about it. I don’t know when but we are not closed off to it any more, which is a nice feeling because she feels ready and I feel ready.”

At the time, young Fifi made it clear that she wanted a sister rather than a baby brother.

