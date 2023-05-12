Symptoms of measles revealed as cases of the ‘Victorian disease’ rise across the UK

Fears have been raised by The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) as cases of the ‘Victorian disease’ measles has spread across the UK – so what are the symptoms of the illness?

The UKHAS confirmed that between January 1 and April 20 this year, there had been 49 cases of measles. In the whole of 2022, they were just 54 cases. The Health Agency also urged parents to check children’s MMR vaccine records.

Measles is on the rise in the UK (Credit: Pexels)

Why are measles cases rising?

Most of the measles cases are in London. Although the health agency shared: “There have been cases picked up across the country. Some are also linked to travel abroad.”

The UKHAS found that the number of children vaccinated against measles has fallen. Uptake for the first dose of the MMR vaccine – which protects against measles, mumps and rubella – in children aged two years in England is 89%. Uptake of two MMR doses in children aged five years is 85%. The World Health Organisation set a target of 95% for vaccinations, in order to achieve and maintain elimination.

Europe is likely to see a resurgence unless countries catch up children who missed out.

One reason for the rise in cases could be due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, uptake for routine childhood immunisations fell globally. It left many children at risk of increased outbreaks. WHO warned: “Europe is likely to see a resurgence unless countries catch up children who missed out.”

Parents have been urged to check their children’s vaccine records (Credit: Pexels)

Parents urged to check their children’s vaccine uptake

The UKHSA is urging parents of young children, teenagers and adults to check they are up to date with their MMR vaccines. As people plan to travel this summer and attend summer festivals, the health agency added it’s important to check their vaccines ahead of those plans. Children are offered the first dose of the MMR vaccine when aged one year. The second dose is offered aged three years and four months.

Healthcare professionals are also on alert over the recent rise in cases. They have been asked to be vigilant to further cases. Dr Vanessa Saliba, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “We are calling on all parents and guardians to make sure their children are up to date with their two MMR doses. It’s never too late to catch up. You can get the MMR vaccine for free on the NHS whatever your age. Vaccines are our best line of defence against diseases like measles, mumps and rubella and help stop outbreaks occurring in the community.”

The doctor also added: “Measles spreads very easily and can lead to complications that require a stay in hospital and on rare occasions can cause lifelong disability or death, so it is very concerning to see cases starting to pick up this year.”

What are the symptoms of measles?

Symptoms of measles include a high fever, sore red watery eyes and a blotchy red-brown rash. It is particularly easy to catch in environments when in close contact with others.

Read more: One in 10 youngsters admit to shoplifting as cost-of-living crisis deepens

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.