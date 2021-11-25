Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida reportedly wanted to give their baby son a Swedish name in a tribute to her Swedish roots.

Little Raphael Anders Redknapp’s arrival was announced yesterday by doting dad, Jamie, and wife, Frida Andersson.

And the super cute moniker is apparently a tribute to Frida’s roots and her late grandfather, Anders.

A source told The Sun that the couple want their newborn to have a connection to her heritage.

The insider says: “Jamie and Frida wanted to give him a Swedish name too, and Frida loved her late grandfather Anders so they named him after him.”

Jamie and Frida’s baby news

Frida also revealed that she and Jamie already have a nickname for baby Raphael.

Announcing the birth on social media she wrote: “Our Viking has arrived. Feeling beyond blessed to have welcomed this precious little boy, Raphael Anders Redknapp, to our family.

Jamie and Frida met last year (Credit: SplashNews)

“A big thank you to all the wonderful doctors and nurses at Chelsea Westminster Hospital.”

Jamie shared his baby news yesterday (Wednesday 24 November) in a post on Instagram.

He wrote: “Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we’re so in love, mum is doing so well too.

“We can’t thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys.”

How many children does Frida have?

Little Raphael has two half-brothers on Jamie’s side; Charlie, 16, and Beau, 12. Their mum is Jamie’s ex-wife, Louise.

And he has a further four half-siblings on mum, Frida’s, side.

The model has three sons and a daughter with her ex-partner, hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie. Frida has chosen to keep the names and ages of her other children out of the public domain.

This is Jamie’s first public relationship since his split from Louise. The couple divorced in 2018 following their split after 20 years of marriage the previous year.

Jamie was previously married to Louise (Credit: SplashNews)

Jamie and Frida largely keep their relationship private. However, in August 2021, the pair shared photographs from their romantic getaway to Santorini on Instagram.

It was the first time either of them referred to their relationship online and as a result their followers saw the Swedish model’s baby bump for the first time.

They tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in October.

The couple confirmed they were expecting their first child together in May 2021, but only after rumours about the pregnancy surfaced.

