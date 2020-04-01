Why is Sweden not on lockdown? Latest coronavirus news

It's feared Sweden is headed for catastrophe as the country is yet to implement a lockdown in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As with other European countries, Sweden is in the grips of an outbreak of the flu-like bug. As of Wednesday (April 1), the Scandinavian nation had experienced over 4,000 cases of COVID-19 and 146 deaths.

Why is Sweden not on lockdown?

Why is Sweden not on lockdown, despite seeing thousands of coronavirus cases? (Credit: Pixabay)

Sweden appears to be taking a much more relaxed approached in its response to the pandemic.

News of a mounting death toll is yet to put the country into lockdown, as seen in nations such as the UK, France, Spain and Italy.

For now, the government there seems to be holding off implementing stricter measures to contain the spread of the bug.

What restrictions are in place in Sweden?

Authorities in Sweden are advising against gatherings of more than 50 people (Credit: Paul Martinka / SplashNews.com)

There are some restrictions in place for Swedes, though. For instance, authorities are calling for a 50-person limit on gatherings, where possible.

And they are advising people to work and study from home, and to self-isolate if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19.

But there are now fears Sweden could be headed for "catastrophe" as a result of its soft response.

They are leading us to catastrophe.

That's according to Prof. Cecilia Söderberg-Nauclér, a virus immunology researcher at the Karolinska Institute in Solna, Stockholm.

Headed for catastrophe?

She said: "We're not testing enough, we're not tracking, we're not isolating enough – we have let the virus loose.

"They are leading us to catastrophe."

It follows a televised address to the nation last weekend from Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven urged citizens to behave like adults (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The leader told Swedes: "We who are adults need to be exactly that, adults. Not spread panic or rumours. No one is alone in this crisis, but each person has a heavy responsibility."

Sweden's widespread trust in public authorities could be a factor in its lack of stricter lockdown measures. More people than elsewhere are willing to adhere to voluntary guidelines.

Its demography is also somewhat different to the UK and other nations, particularly to countries in the Mediterranean. According to data on Statista, 40 per cent of households in Sweden consist of just one adult with no children. This cuts the risk of the virus spreading within family units.

