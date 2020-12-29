Suzanne Shaw has debuted her incredible weight loss after ditching booze and going vegan.

The former Emmerdale star, who played Eve Jenson in the ITV soap, showed off her size eight figure on Instagram following 12 months of hard work.

Opening up to her 64,000 followers, Suzanne admitted that being the “biggest she’d ever been without being pregnant” was the real push she needed.

How did Suzanne Shaw achieve her weight loss?

Alongside the lengthy post, the Hear’Say star shared a before and after photo of her weight loss.

She said: “At the beginning of 2020 I wanted to change my lifestyle but not like I’d done in the past.

“Starting a new regime for it to last 8 weeks max and then fall off the health wagon and then try a new type of diet or fitness regime and a few months later, fail again and turn to the blame game!

“I wanted to TRULY change it and not let myself down for the 20th year in a row!”

Suzanne Shaw stunned fans as she showed off her weight loss (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Suzanne went on: “This time I had to look at it all differently, take a long hard look at myself in the mirror and if I’m going to be completely honest.

“When I did, I burst into tears realising that I’d become desperately unhappy behind the smile I’d use to cover up the pain.

I wanted to truly change it and not let myself down for the 20th year in a row

“I’ve never been massively overweight but I had piled on the pounds and got to the biggest I’d been without being pregnant, and it was all down to eating and drinking (alcohol) my emotions.”

Suzanne revealed her plan involved running, ditching alcohol and going vegan.

The former Emmerdale star is now a size eight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, the mum-of-three also takes part in meditation.

Now a trim size eight, the 39-year-old looks happier and fitter than ever as she encouraged fans to do the same.

What did fans say?

Fans were left stunned by Suzanne’s incredible transformation.

Taking to the comments, one said: “You are absolutely amazing very well done to you!”

A second commented: “So so impressed!! You’ve absolutely smashed it & moreover helped & inspired others along the way.”

A third gushed: “Just amazing and a true inspiration.”

A fourth added: “Well done for sticking with it. Truly inspiring.”

Suzanne quit Emmerdale back in 2011.

