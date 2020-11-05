Susannah Constantine has revealed she’s a recovering alcoholic.

The What Not To Wear and former Strictly Come Dancing star, 58, opened up after admitting that she’s been in recovery for “nearly seven years”.

She also stated that she attends Alcoholics Anonymous, which provides a space for individuals to discuss their personal experiences with alcohol.

Susannah Constantine appeared on Strictly in 2018 (Credit: Terry Scott / SplashNews.com)

What did Susannah Constantine say?

Speaking with comedian Tom Price on his podcast My Mate Bought A Toaster, Susannah said: “I’m going to say this and I’m going to say this on your podcast and it’s not something I’ve spoken about before, really.

“It’s important. I’m in recovery. I’m an alcoholic and I’ve been in recovery for nearly seven years now.”

Speaking about her behaviour during her battle, she admitted: “I was the awful passive-aggressive.

“My poor husband was the one who had to live with it.”

Susannah said she’s a recovering alcoholic (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What else did Susannah say?

She’s been married to businessman Sten Bertelsen for 25 years, and mum to three children.

Susannah said she felt “relief” when she admitted her problems to herself.

“It was so liberating and I felt a lot of shame most of the time.

“But when I realised that, the relief was so immense because I could change it,” she said.

“It was down to me and I was responsible and accountable for becoming a better person and becoming sober.

“So it was the most extraordinary relief to have that lightbulb moment.”

A lifelong battle against anxiety

Meanwhile, last year, Susannah revealed her battle with crippling anxiety.

Appearing on This Morning, she said her lifelong battle included hoping she would be “hit by a lorry”.

“I would wake up as a child every morning drenched in sweat,” she also said.

“My mother was manic-depressive and there was that feeling of uncertainty.”

