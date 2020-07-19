Susannah Constantine apologises as joke about killing cyclists backfires

TV personality Susannah Constantine has come under fire for a poor joke as she threatened to kill cyclists.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant launched into an explosive tirade during the latest episode of her podcast My Wardrobe Malfunction with Susannah Constantine.

Susannah Constantine has come under fire for her bad joke (Credit: YouTube)

Susannah Constantine 'hates' cyclists

The style expert made the joke in response to guest Sarah Parishrevealing she would be taking part in a charity bike ride. In the video, which has now been set to private on YouTube, Susannah responded: "Oh I hate cycling!"

And she didn't leave her views on cyclists there. She continued: "I won’t cycle. No, I [bleep] hate cyclists. My husband is a cyclist and if I see him on the road on his bicycle, I’m going to run him over.

"And the day when I know I’m about to die, I’m going to get in my car, aged 90, and I’m going to drive into cyclists wearing Lycra, kill the lot of them and go and die in jail."

Susannah continued her hatred of cyclists. She revealed how she once went cycling with her husband but refused to wear Lycra.

In addition, she said: "If I’m seen by anybody, I’m going to cycle behind a bush and hide,’ she continued. ‘I don’t know what it is. I just find them so irritating."

Susannah Constantine apology

Her comments were met with some backlash, and she has since apologised.

On her Twitter page, Susannah made a full apology to her 354 followers. She said: "My remarks about cyclists were intended as a joke. I am not planning to run over anyone riding a bike and recognise that it was insensitive to say so. I apologise for any offence caused and the remarks have been removed from the My Wardrobe Malfunction episode.

She continued: "I have agreed to take part in The Murray Parish Trust cycle ride in 2022 and, in the meantime, have accepted an offer to get on my bike with Jeremy Vine."

Jeremy Vine reached out after her initial comments about cyclists, and offered to change her view. The 55-year-old tweeted: "The last minority you can legally wish death on are cyclists. Come out with me on my bike one day Susannah."

