Susanna Reid and Tyson Fury
News

Susanna Reid reveals secret weight loss tip after seeking advice from boxing legend

He gave her some good advice!

By Entertainment Daily

Susanna Reid has revealed her weight loss secrets after it emerged she sought advice from Tyson Fury.

The Good Morning Britain presenter lost 1.5 stone without exercising before Covid hit by cutting alcohol and snacks from her diet – as per the boxing champ’s advice.

Although Susanna did say a stone sneaked back on through lockdown – something many of us can relate to.

Susanna Reid took weight loss tips from Tyson Fury (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid weight loss

Fury, 33, appeared on the morning chat show today (June 15) to chat with Susanna and Richard Madeley.

Read more: GMB host Susanna Reid steps in as Richard Madeley suffers awkward gaffe

She said: “We often have a joke about weight, I’m always asking you for weight loss tips.

“You told me to stop having milk in my coffee, and it was an excellent tip.”

Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid interviewing Tyson Fury on GMB today
Susanna admitted she “can’t stop with the takeaways” in the evening (Credit: ITV)

Susanna joked: “Unfortunately, I can’t stop with the takeaways in the evening.”

When Susanna told him he looked ‘fighting fit’, Fury replied: “Thank you very much for the compliment, Susanna.

“I am in full training twice a day. I do it for my mental health and mental wellbeing. I’m feeling really good.

“Very fit, very focused, very determined.”

Susanna previously said her initial weight gain was down to her schedule on GMB, claiming it made her ‘pile on’ the pounds.

Lorraine Kelly and Susanna Reid looking at each other during interview
Susanna opened up to Lorraine about her weight loss (Credit: ITV)

Speaking on Lorraine back in 2019, she opened up about her weight loss.

She said: “I went to a doctor because I just wanted to ask him about skin problems and he said I recommend two things.

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

“One is you stop drinking or cut down on drinking and one is you lose some weight because you are at the top end of your BMI.

“It can creep up without noticing, I cut out snacking, I found waking up so early in the morning and you’re in energy deficit and all your body can think is, ‘have toast, have biscuits’ and you can pile it on really.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Nicola Emmerdale
Emmerdale viewers have shock theory about Nicola’s attack
Split image of Lorraine Kelly and Deborah James
Lorraine Kelly’s touching gesture for Deborah James following weight loss
Billie Faiers smiling at Soap Awards and Greg Shepherd at Pride of Britain Awards
Billie Faiers announces she’s pregnant with third baby with Greg Shepherd
William and Kate
Kate Middleton and Prince William spark mixed reactions as they visit Grenfell memorial
Nick Knowles and a grieving family on DIY SOS
DIY SOS host Nick Knowles fights back tears as Chapman family’s disabled daughter dies ahead of filming
Carol Vorderman smiles with curly hair at Top Gun premiere
Carol Vorderman stuns Instagram fans as she shows off new look