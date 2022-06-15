Susanna Reid has revealed her weight loss secrets after it emerged she sought advice from Tyson Fury.

The Good Morning Britain presenter lost 1.5 stone without exercising before Covid hit by cutting alcohol and snacks from her diet – as per the boxing champ’s advice.

Although Susanna did say a stone sneaked back on through lockdown – something many of us can relate to.

Susanna Reid took weight loss tips from Tyson Fury (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid weight loss

Fury, 33, appeared on the morning chat show today (June 15) to chat with Susanna and Richard Madeley.

She said: “We often have a joke about weight, I’m always asking you for weight loss tips.

“You told me to stop having milk in my coffee, and it was an excellent tip.”

Susanna admitted she “can’t stop with the takeaways” in the evening (Credit: ITV)

Susanna joked: “Unfortunately, I can’t stop with the takeaways in the evening.”

When Susanna told him he looked ‘fighting fit’, Fury replied: “Thank you very much for the compliment, Susanna.

“I am in full training twice a day. I do it for my mental health and mental wellbeing. I’m feeling really good.

“Very fit, very focused, very determined.”

Susanna previously said her initial weight gain was down to her schedule on GMB, claiming it made her ‘pile on’ the pounds.

Susanna opened up to Lorraine about her weight loss (Credit: ITV)

Speaking on Lorraine back in 2019, she opened up about her weight loss.

She said: “I went to a doctor because I just wanted to ask him about skin problems and he said I recommend two things.

“One is you stop drinking or cut down on drinking and one is you lose some weight because you are at the top end of your BMI.

“It can creep up without noticing, I cut out snacking, I found waking up so early in the morning and you’re in energy deficit and all your body can think is, ‘have toast, have biscuits’ and you can pile it on really.”

