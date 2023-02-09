Susanna Reid shocks fans with appearance in new photo following weight loss

Susanna Reid has shocked admirers with her appearance in a new Instagram photo following reported weight loss.

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna, 52, dazzled at Wednesday (February 9) evening’s Broadcast Awards.

She wore a sequinned jumpsuit for the occasion – and showed off her outfit on social media to dozens of approving reactions.

Susanna Reid was on hand at the Broadcast awards for GMB (Credit: Good Morning Britain YouTube)

What Susanna Reid wore

Instagram fans were blown away by Susanna’s look, which focused on her long-sleeved and sparkly black jumpsuit.

She wore matching stilettos and a pair of curtain earrings, too.

The presenter had her hair styled in waves and also wore smokey eye make-up.

Susanna Reid dazzles fans

Within hours of being uploaded last night, Susanna’s post had racked up thousands of engagements.

The majority were Likes from supporters – as well as scores of cheeky comments from people shooting their shot.

Scrolling through the comments section reveals remark after remark where devotees declare their adoration.

And dozens also expressed their approval for Susanna’s appearance with combinations of “wow”, fire emojis and heart emojis.

“Astonishing,” sighed just one fan.

Others also made their feelings clear by declaring Susanna as “stunning” and a “stunner”.

And someone else hailed Susanna: “You look unreal!”

Susanna Reid poses for photos at another showbiz bash in the weeks before Christmas (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Susanna Reid weight loss

Back in December, Susanna opened up to the Mirror about her experiences of losing weight.

She explained how she had put on a stone during lockdown.

However, Susanna indicated she considered her fitness regime to be key to making any necessary adjustments.

“Unrestricted access to the bread bin was my downfall, and not doing enough exercise,” she said at the time.

“So I’m back on the Peloton bike and trying to cut out snacking again.”

Susanna also previously praised Joe Wicks for motivating viewers with his online workouts during the earlier stages of the pandemic.

“I found it really hard to shift those pounds,” she admitted.

