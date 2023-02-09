Susanna Reid speaks
News

Susanna Reid shocks fans with appearance in new photo following weight loss

GMB presenter showed off her outfit on social media

By Robert Leigh

Susanna Reid has shocked admirers with her appearance in a new Instagram photo following reported weight loss.

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna, 52, dazzled at Wednesday (February 9) evening’s Broadcast Awards.

She wore a sequinned jumpsuit for the occasion – and showed off her outfit on social media to dozens of approving reactions.

Ed Balls and Susanna Reid host Good Morning Britain
Susanna Reid was on hand at the Broadcast awards for GMB (Credit: Good Morning Britain YouTube)

What Susanna Reid wore

Instagram fans were blown away by Susanna’s look, which focused on her long-sleeved and sparkly black jumpsuit.

She wore matching stilettos and a pair of curtain earrings, too.

The presenter had her hair styled in waves and also wore smokey eye make-up.

Susanna Reid dazzles fans

Within hours of being uploaded last night, Susanna’s post had racked up thousands of engagements.

The majority were Likes from supporters – as well as scores of cheeky comments from people shooting their shot.

Scrolling through the comments section reveals remark after remark where devotees declare their adoration.

And dozens also expressed their approval for Susanna’s appearance with combinations of “wow”, fire emojis and heart emojis.

“Astonishing,” sighed just one fan.

Others also made their feelings clear by declaring Susanna as “stunning” and a “stunner”.

And someone else hailed Susanna: “You look unreal!”

Susanna Reid poses for photos
Susanna Reid poses for photos at another showbiz bash in the weeks before Christmas (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Susanna Reid weight loss

Back in December, Susanna opened up to the Mirror about her experiences of losing weight.

She explained how she had put on a stone during lockdown.

However, Susanna indicated she considered her fitness regime to be key to making any necessary adjustments.

“Unrestricted access to the bread bin was my downfall, and not doing enough exercise,” she said at the time.

“So I’m back on the Peloton bike and trying to cut out snacking again.”

Susanna also previously praised Joe Wicks for motivating viewers with his online workouts during the earlier stages of the pandemic.

“I found it really hard to shift those pounds,” she admitted.

Read more: Susanna Reid reveals ‘high intensity’ secrets behind weight loss transformation

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Good Morning Britain Instagram Susanna Reid

Trending Articles

Coronation Street's Adam and, in a bubble, Adam with a man bun
Coronation Street fans all make same plea over Adam Barlow’s hair
Peter Faulding / Katy Rickitt presenting on GMB today
Nicola Bulley disappearance: Police slammed by GMB viewers after fresh news update
Vanessa Fletz and Ben Ofoedu smiling
Vanessa Feltz on real reason she wouldn’t marry Ben Ofoedu before heartbreaking split
Ben Ofoedu looking stern and Vanessa Feltz smiling with him inset
Vanessa Feltz’s ex Ben issues bizarre response to fan who blasts ‘how dare you do that to her’
Phillip Schofield looks serious as reporter talks Nicola Bulley disappearance on This Morning
Nicola Bulley disappearance: This Morning blasted over ‘speculation’ coverage
Amanda Holden looking puzzled in red and Paddy McGuinness smiling
Amanda Holden posts racy lingerie photos as Paddy McGuinness faces backlash over ‘pervy’ comment