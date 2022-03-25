Susanna Reid stuns fans as she shows off her new hair

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid looked flawless as she showcased her new hair.

As she completed her week fronting the ITV breakfast show, Susanna revealed her shorter and lighter hair on Instagram yesterday.

And it looks stunning!

The TV presenter thanked her hairdresser as she posed for a photo showing her new trim.

Broadcaster Susanna Reid raises pulses as she shows off her new look on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Susanna Reid flaunts her new hair

Susanna stunned fans after she shared her new trim on Instagram.

The broadcaster said goodbye to her signature wavy locks as she debuted a brand new look.

In the post, Susanna grinned as she showed off her shorter and straighter hairstyle.

And it gave us all serious envy!

As well as her gorgeous new hairdo, she also sported a red patterned shirt by Untagged.

Alongside photo, the star thanked her hairdresser for her ‘fresh trim’.

She said: “THANK YOU @c.j_hair for my fresh trim. Shirt by @untaggedfashion.”

We can’t wait to see what outfits the star will style her gorgeous new hair with next!

Fans say Susanna Reid looks ‘stunning’ in her glam new hairstyle that ‘really suits her’ (Credit: ITV)

What do fans think of Susanna Reid’s new trim?

Fans were left swooning over Susanna’s captivating new hairstyle!

Many flooded to the comments of Susanna’s jaw-dropping post to share their love for Susanna’s radiant look.

One fan said: “Absolutely stunning as always Susanna.”

Another wrote: “Love the cut, looks good on you.”

Someone else said: “Really suits you Susanna.”

Susanna was also greeted with a comment by TV personality Lizzie Cundy saying: “Fabulous hair darling.”

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly jumped on the band wagon and commented: “Beautiful.”

Channel 4’s Steph McGovern also added: “Ooooh I love that cut.”

