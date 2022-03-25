Susanna Reid hair
News

Susanna Reid stuns fans as she shows off her new hair

Susanna pulls of a much shorter hairstyle

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid looked flawless as she showcased her new hair.

As she completed her week fronting the ITV breakfast show, Susanna revealed her shorter and lighter hair on Instagram yesterday.

And it looks stunning!

The TV presenter thanked her hairdresser as she posed for a photo showing her new trim.

Susanna Reid smiles for camera
Broadcaster Susanna Reid raises pulses as she shows off her new look on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Susanna Reid flaunts her new hair

Susanna stunned fans after she shared her new trim on Instagram.

The broadcaster said goodbye to her signature wavy locks as she debuted a brand new look.

In the post, Susanna grinned as she showed off her shorter and straighter hairstyle.

And it gave us all serious envy!

Read more: British grandma on Death Row with Susanna Reid: Who is Linda Carty and why is she on death row?

As well as her gorgeous new hairdo, she also sported a red patterned shirt by Untagged.

Alongside photo, the star thanked her hairdresser for her ‘fresh trim’.

She said: “THANK YOU @c.j_hair for my fresh trim. Shirt by @untaggedfashion.”

We can’t wait to see what outfits the star will style her gorgeous new hair with next!

Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain
Fans say Susanna Reid looks ‘stunning’ in her glam new hairstyle that ‘really suits her’ (Credit: ITV)

What do fans think of Susanna Reid’s new trim?

Fans were left swooning over Susanna’s captivating new hairstyle!

Many flooded to the comments of Susanna’s jaw-dropping post to share their love for Susanna’s radiant look.

One fan said: “Absolutely stunning as always Susanna.”

Another wrote: “Love the cut, looks good on you.”

Someone else said: “Really suits you Susanna.”

Read more: GMB fans slam ‘excruciating’ interview with teen who went to fight in Ukraine

Susanna was also greeted with a comment by TV personality Lizzie Cundy saying: “Fabulous hair darling.”

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly jumped on the band wagon and commented: “Beautiful.”

Channel 4’s Steph McGovern also added: “Ooooh I love that cut.”

What do you think of Susanna’s haircut? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Amy Walsh and Toby Alexander-Smith with baby on Loose Women
Toby Alexander-Smith and Amy Walsh bring baby daughter on Loose Women
Nick Knowles smiling and on DIY SOS
Nick Knowles delivers ‘sad’ news to DIY SOS fan with ‘heartbreaking’ plea
Chris Kamara on GMB talking about his illness
Chris Kamara urged to ‘keep fighting’ as he issues ‘difficult’ update on illness
Coronation Street: What happened to Miley, the daughter Faye gave away?
Dr Amir Khan on GMB
GMB fans all make same complaint about Dr Amir Khan’s appearance today
Giovanni Pernice with Rose smiling
Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis delight fans as they share ‘very special’ news