Susanna Reid has been praised for her perfect clapback after falling victim to a Twitter troll.

The Good Morning Britain star, 50, bluntly replied to a keyboard warrior after being asked: “Who the hell do you think you are?”

And her quick-thinking and smart response has resulted in a round of applause from fans.

Susanna Reid has fallen victim to a Twitter troll (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What did Susanna Reid say to the Twitter troll?

Susanna was discussing the coronavirus vaccination programme on Twitter when she was pounced on by the troll.

The star had shared her beliefs that teachers and frontline workers should have been among the first to have received the jab.

But one Twitter user messaged Susanna and said: “Who the hell do you think you are #scummedia.”

Hitting back, she replied: “I’m Susanna Reid – clear as day from my Twitter profile. But who ‘the hell’ are you?”

I’m Susanna Reid – clear as day from my Twitter profile. But who “the hell” are you? https://t.co/JVFh47xI6w — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) February 20, 2021

Read more: Prince Philip latest: Piers Morgan hits back at Prince Charles’ critics as he visits ‘seriously ill’ father in hospital

The mum-of-three has been met with heaps of praise from her fans for the funny comeback.

One tweeted: “I’m done, queen of comebacks as always!”

Another said: “Game set and match Ms Reid.”

I’m done, queen of comebacks as always.

Posting a clapping hands emoji, another replied: “Best response ever!”

A fourth added: “Refined and reasonable reply. Sad that the voices of common sense are so often targeted by selfish bullies who think they are something important.”

Why was Susanna not on Good Morning Britain last week?

Susanna will to return to Good Morning Britain this week after taking a break for half-term.

Both she and co-star Piers Morgan are parents so usually take the school holidays off.

While they enjoyed some time with their kids, show regulars Alex Beresford, Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins kept their seats warm.

Susanna and Piers will be back on GMB tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Naga Munchetty on Saturday Kitchen: Fans rally round and tell BBC Breakfast star to ‘ignore the haters’

Tomorrow (February 22), Susanna and Piers will return to the ITV breakfast show.

The co-stars will definitely have plenty to talk about too, especially when it comes to Twitter trolls.

Along with Susanna, Piers has also been busy blasting keyboard warriors during his half-term break from GMB.

On Saturday night, the outspoken star slammed people who had criticised Prince Charles for visiting his sick father – Prince Philip – in hospital.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story