Susanna Reid has shared a sweet tribute to her mum on her birthday.

The GMB presenter took to Instagram to show her followers a snap of herself with her beloved mother.

The ITV star beamed in the picture as she celebrated her mum turning 81-years-old.

Susanna captioned the heartwarming snap: “81 years young!

“Happy Birthday to my amazing mum.”

Susanna also added a champagne flute toast and love heart emojis to the message.

Susanna Reid shares picture of ‘lookalike’ mum

Her followers were quick to comment, with many saying that they can see the family resemblance between the mother and daughter duo,

“There’s a face that speaks ‘joy’ and very happy eyes. Bless her I hope she has the best day x,” said one follower.

A second fan said: “Surely you mean 61?”

“You are like 2 peas in a pod. Beautiful photo,” said a third.

A fourth replied: “We now see why you are so beautiful, happy birthday.”

“I can see where the smile comes from,” commented a fifth fan.

A sixth follower said: “Can see where you get your good looks from Susanna.”

It’s not the first time fans have gotten to see Susanna’s mum, Sue.

She previously appeared on GMB and discussed what it was like raising the presenter.

In an interview, Sue said of Susanna: “She was lovely until she was 13. She was absolutely wonderful. She was a joy.

“When she was 13, overnight she turned absolutely horrible for two years.

“When she was 15 we sort of said, ‘look hang on a minute either we’re going to get on well and support each other or we’re going to make each other’s lives hell’ and we’ve been best friends ever since. I’m proud of her.”

