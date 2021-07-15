Susanna Reid was defended by her fans on Twitter after a troll branded her a “pretentious cow”.

The troll made the remark after the Good Morning Britain host became tearful on the show over the racist abuse some of the England football players have faced.

Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were subjected to vile abuse after England lost in the Euro 2020 final.

A schoolboy sent Rashford a letter to tell him he hopes he “won’t be sad for long”.

Susanna became tearful on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid defended on Twitter

On GMB, Susanna became emotional as she read out the little boy’s letter.

Read more: Susanna Reid and Ranvir Singh tearful over Marcus Rashford letter

However, one troll took to Twitter to write: “Woke snivelling pretentious cow!!”

Fans immediately defended Susanna.

Susanna read out the little boy’s letter to Marcus Rashford (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “Well, if Susanna was being pretentious, she fooled me, genuinely upset.”

Another tweeted: “I for one believed you felt the way you did and I could see your colleague did as well.”

A third added: “You’re a lot better then this Susanna I support you all the way.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Susanna and co-star Ranvir Singh both became tearful over the racism aimed at the footballers.

Ranvir became emotional on GMB too (Credit: ITV)

After reading out the boy’s letter, Susanna said: “I hope Marcus feels everything that’s coming through from this letter and all the messages of support.

“Ranvir, I mean honestly. It’s hideous.”

Ranvir broke down in tears as she said: “My son has talked about racism he’s faced, he’s going to be nine [soon].

“You think about it all the time. You’re privileged if you don’t have to think about it and the only time is when one of your heroes is suffering.”

What else did Ranvir say?

She added: “Privilege is having the choice to think about it. We have to remove that privilege, we all have to think about it regardless of the skin we walk in.”

Meanwhile, England lost against Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday after it went to penalties.

Read more: GMB: Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid condemn Boris Johnson’s reaction to racist trolls after Euro 2020 final

However, Rashford, Sancho and Saka faced racial abuse online after they all missed their penalties.

A petition is now campaigning to make verified ID a requirement for opening a social media account.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts.