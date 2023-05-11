Thelma & Louise legend Susan Sarandon arrested after speaking out at rally

Thelma & Louise actress Susan Sarandon has reportedly been arrested after attending a minimum wage protest.

The 76-year-old star was one of eight activists for One Fair Wage who were arrested, WNYT reports.

Ms Sarandon had been lobbying at the New York state Capitol in Albany in support of raising minimum wage for tipped restaurant workers. Footage showed activists at the building’s concourse shouting: “One fair wage!”

The minimum wage in the state is set to increase to $17 an hour. However, tipped restaurant workers are excluded from the upcoming new law.

Susan Sarandon was filmed speaking at minimum wage rally in New York (Credit: YouTube)

Susan Sarandon ‘arrested’

Reports suggest Ms Sarandon and the other people arrested were all processed, and issued appearance tickets before being released.

Before her arrest, Ms Sarandon spoke at a rally where workers called for fair wages. When the state of New York last increased the minimum wage in 2016 – to $15 – it was claimed wages for tipped workers fell 25%.

They are very, very important and need to be treated with dignity.

Ms Sarandon said: “They are very, very important and need to be treated with dignity. Not only for the back-breaking labour that they do, but what they have to do to communicate and understand and be patient and all the things that are linked to a successful business.”

According to KTSM 9 News, Ms Sarandon and the eight others were arrested for disorderly conduct after protestors moved into the concourse of the Capitol.

Activists also reportedly attempted to spread a pink banner across the concourse.

ED! has contacted representatives for Susan Sarandon for comment.

Oscar winner Susan Sarandon is known for supporting progressive causes (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ms Sarandon has been arrested previously. In June 2018 was arrested during the Women Disobey protests in Washington D.C. along with 575 other people. A sit-in was being held against President Trump’s migrant separation policy.

She also recently joined the picket line in support of the Writers Guild of America strike in New York City.

The Oscar winner held Writers Guild of America East placard while marching outside of Netflix’s headquarters.

She has also participated in a rally against gun violence and tweeted in support of the Palestinian people,

Read more: How old is Susan Sarandon and who is her famous daughter?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.