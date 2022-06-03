Susan Calman often has fans in stitches with her hilarious comedy performances.

The much-loved Scottish star is back on television with her Channel 5 show, Big Antique Adventure with Susan Calman, today (June 3).

But sadly, Susan‘s life hasn’t always been easy after battling with her mental health for the past 40 years.

Comic Susan Calman has battled with her mental health for years (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Susan Calman discusses her mental health battle

Susan, 47, bravely opened up on her struggles in her 2016 autobiography, Cheer Up Love.

In the book, the comedian explained that she has faced a long-term battle with depression.

Susan revealed: “I felt alone, isolated, confused about why I couldn’t just make myself happy. I’d started cutting myself.

I couldn’t see any way out.

“I would sit in my room punishing myself, a common thing to do among many depressives, and I still have the scars on my arms from that time.”

Tragically, Susan attempted to take her own life.

“I took a load of pills one day because I couldn’t see any way out,” she added.

Susan on her Channel 5 show Big Antique Adventure (Credit: Channel 5)

As a result, the star had to be sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

She was admitted to an adolescent psychiatric ward, explaining: “No doors on the toilets or showers, being watched 24 hours a day.”

Thankfully, Susan has managed to overcome some of her struggles in recent years.

In 2017, the star helped fight her depression by taking part in BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing.

At the time, she told The Mirror: “I’m a great believer in exercise helping depression.

“The absolute joy I am getting from performing on a Saturday night, it is helping without question, helping my mood and how I feel about things.”

Big Antique Adventure with Susan: When is it on?

Big Antique Adventure with Susan Calman sees the comedian dive into the world of collectibles and hidden treasures.

The presenter is also joined by antique experts Natasha Raskin Sharp, Paul Martin and Danny Sebastian.

Speaking about the programme, Susan said: “We have a huge amount of fun in it! I don’t think antiques shows are stuffy in the slightest, but I am hoping that it is a fresh new take on it.

“Honestly, I laughed more filming this show than I have in any other, which was entirely unexpected given that it was an antiques show.”

In addition, she shared: “My expectations were blown out of the water in terms of what it would be like because I just loved it and I had such a good time. Making antiques fun is what we are trying to do.”

Big Antique Adventure with Susan Calman airs on Channel 5, June 3 at 7pm.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, suffering from anxiety or depression or just want to talk, call The Samaritans on 116 123.

