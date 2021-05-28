Suranne Jones has revealed that her dad has tragically passed away from COVID-19.

The Gentleman Jack actress, 42, says she grieved in secret and is still coming to terms with her father’s death.

Taking to social media, Suranne posted a heartbreaking throwback snap of her snuggling up to her dad as a young girl.

Her Instagram caption then revealed her family’s loss.

And she shared that both of her parents have now sadly passed on.

Lastly she said she was thinking of all those that have recently lost loves ones.

What did Suranne Jones say about her dad?

Suranne wrote: “Happy birthday mum.

“Forever on a beach in Cornwall with dad. Mum passed away 4 and a half years ago and my father sadly passed away this January after fighting COVID and the affect it had on his body.

“We are still coming to terms with it all but I know they are together and today I want to celebrate them both. My thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones. Today and always.”

She turned comments off on the deeply personal post.

The actress had previously revealed that it was her father who had originally encouraged her to pursue her passion for acting.

In fact, she said she doesn’t believe she’s naturally talented and her parents encouraged her to take on as many acting and dance classes as possible as a youngster.

She told the Radio Times: “Some people are in their bones talented but I’m not. I’ve had to learn my craft, hone it.”

Yet she has become one of the UK’s most prominent and successful television actresses.

Up there with the likes of Keeley Hawes, Suranne is constantly in demand.

You may remember when her career first took off as Karen Phillips in Coronation Street.

But she’s gone on to have tremendous success in hits such as Doctor Foster, Vigil, Gentleman Jack, Scott & Bailey and The Crimson Field.

Sadly Suranne said her relationship with her mother changed as she battled Vascular Dementia.

While chatting to the Daily Express, she explained: “Your whole relationship over 30 years has been one thing, and then you have to rewire it.

“You have to accept losing someone when they’re not fully lost. You’re still visiting. There’s still a connection, only it’s very different.”

