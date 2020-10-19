Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has revealed that his beloved dog Keira’s condition is beginning to improve following a tragic accident.

The TV presenter told fans earlier this month that his adorable pet had been struck by a van.

Updating fans on her condition, Noel took to Instagram to share the good news.

How is Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick’s dog doing?

“Dear everyone who cares about my little girl, Keira. I have been intensely humbled and blown away by your outpouring of kindness following her accident,” he said.

However, he confessed that despite the improvement, she’s “not out of the woods” just yet.

“Thank you all so much for your get well soon wishes and for your words of comfort and hope during this very difficult time. She is not out of the woods yet, but she is fighting on and keeping the faith, as am I.”

He added: “Thank you for keeping her wellbeing in your hearts and for sending her so much positive energy. She and I are deeply grateful for your compassion and love.

“I’ll bring more news when the time is right.”

Noel is hoping Keira pulls through (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Supervet’s fans say?

Thousands of Noel’s beloved fans have been keeping up with Kiera’s progress ever since he first shared the terrible news.

Responding to his latest good news, fans showed their compassion and kindness in droves.

“We are all rooting for beautiful Keira’s speedy recovery. Sending love and prayers for her and everyone who loves her,” wrote one concerned follower.

“Sending much love to you both,” added another.

Noel has been keeping fans updated (Credit: Lorraine, ITV)

The love of Noel Fitzpatrick’s life

Noel has previously referred to 13-year-old Keira as “the love of his life”.

When he first broke the news of her condition, it wasn’t long until an army of fans shared his concern and sent messages of support.

“So sorry to hear this but she is in the best hands and the best care in the UK. If not the world!!” said one follower.

3 weeks ago my little girl, Keira, was hit by a van. She has been in a critical state and the fear of losing her has been overwhelming. Her outlook remains unknown. We hope & keep the faith that she will be OK. I’ll bring an update when the time is right. Thank you for caring x pic.twitter.com/b16m8OpWTU — Noel Fitzpatrick (@ProfNoelFitz) October 10, 2020

Another wrote: “So very sorry to hear about Keira’s accident and hope and pray that she pulls through. If anyone can save her – you can.

“I know how much she means to you and fully understand your pain as a fellow, ardent animal lover. Sending you both lots of love.”

