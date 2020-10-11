Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick overcome by ‘overwhelming fear’ as his beloved dog Keira fights for her life

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has revealed that his beloved dog Keira is fighting for her life.

Noel, 52, shared the sad news on social media and that said she had been hit by a van.

3 weeks ago my little girl, Keira, was hit by a van. She has been in a critical state and the fear of losing her has been overwhelming. Her outlook remains unknown. We hope & keep the faith that she will be OK. I'll bring an update when the time is right. Thank you for caring x pic.twitter.com/b16m8OpWTU — Noel Fitzpatrick (@ProfNoelFitz) October 10, 2020

What did Noel Fitzpatrick say?

Noel took to Twitter to tell his 151,000 followers the heartbreaking news.

Showing an adorable picture of the pooch, Noel then set about explaining to poor Keira.

“Three weeks ago my little girl, Keira, was hit by a van,” he began.

“She has been in a critical state and the fear of losing her has been overwhelming,” he said.

The love of Noel Fitzpatrick’s life

In the past, Noel has referred to 13-year-old Keira as ‘the love of his life’.

“Her outlook remains unknown,” he continued in his tweet.

“We hope & keep the faith that she will be OK. I’ll bring an update when the time is right. Thank you for caring x”

It wasn’t long until an army of fans shared his concern and sent messages of support.

Noel is hoping Keira pulls through (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Noel’s followers say?

“I feel your pain. I hope she makes a speedy recovery,” one replied.

Another said:”‘Omg!! Poor Keira. I’m so sorry Noel.”

A third wrote: “So sorry to hear this but she is in the best hands and the best care in the UK. If not the world!!”

If anyone can save her – you can.

Finally, another fan left a touching message: “So very sorry to hear about Keira’s accident and hope and pray that she pulls through. If anyone can save her – you can.

“I know how much she means to you and fully understand your pain as a fellow, ardent animal lover. Sending you both lots of love.”

Noel opened up about his personal life two years ago (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Why is Noel single?

Back in 2018, single Noel revealed why he has never married.

“It could be said that I gravitate towards animals because I find human relationships difficult,” he said in his book, Becoming The Supervet.

“The bottom line is that from my partners’ point of view, I have been selfish – something that I have been told time and time again.”

