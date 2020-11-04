Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has offered fans a positive update on his dog after the poor pooch was run over.

Last month, the Channel 4 vet said he was “overwhelmed by fear” after his pet Keira was knocked over by a van.

But earlier today (Wednesday, November 4), he revealed the dog had all her tubes taken out and was “getting stronger”.

Noel Fitzpatrick revealed his dog Keira had all her tubes out and is on the mend (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

What did Noel Fitzpatrick say about his dog?

Sharing a photo of Keira on Instagram, Noel said: “Good morning everyone.”

He continued, writing from the dog’s perspective: “‘Thank you so much for all of your thoughts, prayers and kindness.

“‘I finally have all my tubes out and I’m getting a little stronger each day.

“Onwards and upwards and let’s find the joy in the day, as daddy would say. Love you. Thank you again. Keira. Xx.”

In the comments, Noel’s followers were glad to receive a positive update.

Supervet fans glad for ‘good news’ about Keira

One said: “Finally some good news, needed today.”

Another wrote: “Oh Keira, so good to see you looking stronger.”

Someone else said: “Keira, your news has made my day. So happy to hear you’re getting stronger. Keep it up. Daddy must be so relieved.”

“Aw look at her little face,” said a fourth, adding: “Great news, Keira.”

In October, Noel revealed Keira was fighting for her life and was in a “critical state” after the accident.

Noel Fitzpatrick told fans Keira was in a ‘critical condition’ last month (Credit: ITV)

Supervet’s ‘overwhelming’ fear of losing Keira

He wrote on social media: “Three weeks ago my little girl, Keira, was hit by a van. She has been in a critical state and the fear of losing her has been overwhelming.

“Her outlook remains unknown. We hope and keep the faith that she will be OK. I’ll bring an update when the time is right. Thank you for caring x.”

Noel is in Channel 4 show Supervet (Credit: Channel 4)

A week later, he revealed that while she wasn’t “out of the woods”, her condition appeared to be improving.

“Thank you all so much for your get well soon wishes and for your words of comfort and hope during this very difficult time,” he said. “She is not out of the woods yet, but she is fighting on and keeping the faith, as am I.”

