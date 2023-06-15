Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick on This Morning / Britney Spears
Supervet’s popstar ex ‘wrote Toxic megahit about him’

What?!

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick is apparently the subject of Britney Spears‘ megahit, Toxic, it has been revealed.

The TV star’s ex wrote the song about him after they broke up back in 2003, reports claim.

Noel Fitzpatrick on BBC Breakfast
Noel is apparently the inspiration behind Toxic (Credit: BBC)

Britney Spears’ Toxic is about Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick?

Everyone has heard Britney Spears’ megahit, Toxic. But did you know, according to reports, it’s about Supervet Noel?

In a recent article published by Popb*tch, it was revealed that Noel’s ex-girlfriend, a woman called Cathy Dennis, co-wrote the song after they broke up.

“The man who inspired the Britney Spears track Toxic was someone that the song’s co-writer Cathy Dennis had been dating in the early 2000s, who broke up with her in 2003: Noel Fitzpatrick,” the article claimed.

“It’s unlikely you’d have known who he was at the time (unless you had a sick spaniel) but he’s better known to most people nowadays as Channel 4’s Supervet!”

Britney Spears
Fans love the fact that Toxic is written about Noel (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick grilled

Noel has been grilled about being the inspiration behind the song before. Holly Willoughby asked him about it during an interview on This Morning.

“Are you who that song is written about? Is it you? Please say yes,” she said. “You may have to ask Kylie Minogue whether ‘I Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ is written about me,” he then replied.

In fact, Kylie Minogue was offered Toxic at the time. However, she turned it down and Britney took it instead. The rest is history.

Noel Fitzpatrick on This Morning
Britney’s fans can’t believe Noel is the inspiration behind such a huge hit (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

Fans are continuously surprised to learn that Toxic is written about Noel.

“The fact that Britneys song Toxic was written about Noel Fitzpatrick the Supervet has blown my brain,” one fan tweeted.

“Every time I remember that Toxic by Britney Spears was written by Cathy Dennis about the Supervet, Dr Noel Fitzpatrick, I’m delighted all over again,” another then said.

Additionally, a third then wrote: “Me wherever Cathy Dennis or one of her songs are brought up: ‘Did you know that Toxic is about The Supervet, Noel Fitzpatrick?'”

Noel’s reps declined to comment.

