Supermarkets issue plea to shoppers to stop panic buying amid coronavirus crisis

Shoppers are being urged not to buy more than they need during the coronavirus pandemic.

UK retailers have called on customers in a joint letter to show consideration with their purchases so that others are not denied essentials.

"There is enough for everyone if we all work together," the letter states.

"We understand your concerns but buying more than is needed can sometimes mean that others will be left without."

And in an email to customers, Sainsbury's boss Mike Coupe asked: "Please think before you buy and only buy what you and your family need."

The letter from retailers also notes online ordering and click-and-collect services are at "full capacity" with suppliers "working day and night to keep the nation fed".

Shop bosses add they are working "closely" with the government and suppliers to ensure more deliveries to stores are carried out so that shelves are stocked.

Some shops have begun rationing certain items to prevent them completely selling out.

Some shops have begun rationing certain items to prevent them completely selling out (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Campaigners have warned that stockpiling supplies could see the 'most vulnerable' in society missing out.

And some reports suggest food banks have suffered a shortage of basic items as a result of panic buying.

Pictures shared on social media show some stores have been packed with shoppers, with products such as toilet paper, hand sanitiser and pasta among those that have been in short supply

It is believed Aldi has restricted customers to buying a maximum of four of each item.

People are panic-buying amid the virus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And shoppers at Tesco are limited to purchasing five of certain goods, including including anti-bacterial gels, wipes and sprays, longline milk, some tinned veg and pasta.

Boots and Asda meanwhile are restricting some types of hand sanitiser to two bottles per person.

In other developments relating to the coronavirus pandemic, people over 70 in the UK could be told to self-isolate for four months in a bid to combat the coronavirus.

The drastic measure is reportedly part of a series of actions by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Chief Medical Officer Chris Witty and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance to prevent the NHS from "falling over".

21 people have died from the virus in Britain with more than 1,000 confirmed cases.

