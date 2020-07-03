Super Saturday warning issued by Dr Hilary Jones on GMB

Dr Hilary Jones has revealed his concerns over Super Saturday (July 4).

Tomorrow, restaurants and pubs will be re-opening their doors for the first time since lockdown started.

But Good Morning Britain's resident doctor has issued a warning to Brits ahead of the big day.

Dr Hilary Jones is concerned about Super Saturday (Credit: ITV)

Dr Hilary Jones issues Super Saturday warning

"What we don't want is the transmission rate to go up just because people have a few too many drinks and lose their social inhibitions," he said.

"Don't get too close to one another and spread the virus."

Dr Hilary also criticised the government for allowing pubs to reopen on a Saturday.

"I think it's unfortunate it's a weekend," he explained.

The doctor urged Brits to be responsible (Credit: ITV)

Questionable timing

"Had it been a Monday it would be a little bit more measured, so I think the timing is odd.

"I think he timing of many of these things has been questionable.

"For pubs in particular to be thrown open again on a Saturday is perhaps not that wise."

Dr Hilary went on to stress that the NHS has never faced a crisis like the coronavirus before in our lifetime.

While the death rate and number of confirmed cases have been decreasing, the nation is not out of the woods just yet.

And if people do not behave responsibly tomorrow, it will be "a step backwards".

Dr Hilary reminded GMB viewers of the sacrifices made by NHS staff (Credit: ITV)

Be responsible on Super Saturday

Dr Hilary added: "We're relying on people understanding how nasty this virus is.

"If people behave irresponsibly and drink too much, start hugging, drinking, screaming and singing and getting into large groups then we're going to be in trouble.

"As long as it's done carefully, responsibly, in a mature way and everyone thinking I could have the virus, they could have the virus, then the economy can get back on its feet.

"We're not out of the woods yet and we still have to be responsible for one another."

Dr Hilary concluded by urging viewers not to forget the sacrifices made by NHS staff to help Britain.

"Those people on the NHS frontline have sacrifice their lives to help the population when we were in that massive first peak of COVID-19," he added.

"What will it say to them and their colleagues, who are going to be there eon Saturday night taking in the drunks and the casualties because of too much drinking at the time when we're in the middle of a pandemic?"

