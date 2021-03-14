On Sunday Brunch today, hosts Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer were chatting to guest Don Letts when the musician dropped a naughty word.

During the live interview in Sunday (March 14) morning’s episode of the popular Channel 4 show, Don was on to chat about his career, including music and directing.

However, after the chat, Tim left Don – and viewers at home – baffled when he issued an apology.

On Sunday Brunch today, Tim and Simon chatted with Don Letts (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on Sunday Brunch today?

When the chat had finished, Channel 4 presenter Tim turned to the camera and said: “Apologies as the interview featured a word we’re not supposed to use.”

At that, Don – who has spoken to the hosts via video link – threw his hand over his mouth and looked shocked.

“What did I say?” he asked them, laughing, though visibly confused.

Apologies as the interview featured a word we’re not supposed to use.

Presenter and TV chef Simon Rimmer sat chuckling too, while Tim refused to repeat what Don had said.

“We can’t tell you!” he insisted.

Sunday Brunch guest Don had no idea what he’d said wrong (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Channel 4 viewers say?

On Twitter, a number of viewers were confused and wondered what Don had said, while others who heard it criticised the show’s decision to apologise.

Some said they thought it was because he had used the word “bugger”.

One baffled viewer said: “He said ‘bugger’ and you apologised, good grief, has it really come to that?”

A second laughed: “Legend. Please, please upload the interview on Sunday Brunch YouTube channel. With that B-word, of course.”

A third tweeted to another confused viewer: “I think it was when he said, ‘Bob told me to bugger off’.

“Great interview,” said a fourth. “Laughing at the terrible swearing. Have a fab day whatever you are doing.”

Viewers praise ‘superb’ interview

Other viewers heaped praise on the interview, telling the show on Twitter that they could have listened to Don chat about his passions all day.

“Great listening to Don, superb,” wrote one.

Another tweeted: “What a cooool dude!”

Someone else put: “Should be on every week, brilliant.”

“Top geezer,” praised another viewer.

ED! contacted Channel 4 for comment.

