Summer on the Farm star Helen Skelton on family tragedies which ‘altered her perspective on life’

Summer on the Farm star Helen Skelton once revealed two family tragedies “altered” her perspective on life.

TV presenter Helen, who is back on screens tonight for Channel 5‘s Live: Summer on the Farm, opened up about the incident a few years ago.

Helen explained at the time that losing two cousins close to her “altered my perspective on life massively”.

TV star Helen once opened up about losing two cousins (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Helen Skelton family

Speaking to The Northern Echo in 2018, Helen said: “Losing two cousins who were really close to me altered my perspective on life massively.

“One didn’t even get to the age I am, and nowadays I’m just grateful for every extra year I chalk up on earth, and enjoy life as much as possible.

“It means I definitely don’t ‘sweat the small stuff’. My elder cousin was in her 30s and had breast cancer, and my other cousin died in a tragic accident in her mid-20s. We’re a close-knit family and it was traumatic for everyone.”

Helen said losing two cousins “altered” her perspective on life (Credit: ITV)

Helen paid tribute to one of her cousins with the name choice for her daughter, Elsie Kate.

The star welcomed her third child with her now ex partner Richie Myler in December last year.

Speaking to Hello! magazine in January, Helen said: “We were always going to have Kate as a middle name after my cousin, who sadly passed away when we were in our 20s.

“I was really close to her; she was a scientist and crazy cool.”

Meanwhile, Helen also said her sons – Ernie and Louis – loved their baby sister’s name.

Helen added: “The boys loved the name Elsie as it has an E and an L at the beginning. Mind you, if the baby had been a boy, Louis wanted to call it Wolverine. We said: ‘Okay, we’ll put it on the list!”

Summer on the Farm

Helen is back on TV tonight for Channel 5’s Live: Summer on the Farm.

The five-part show sees Helen join Martin Hughes-Games as they host live from Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire.

Live: Summer on the Farm airs on Channel 5, tonight, from 8pm.

