22 Kids and Counting’s Sue Radford ‘saw her life flash in front of her’ following choking ordeal: ‘Scared the life out of me’

Sue Radford, star of 22 Kids and Counting, has revealed she faced her ‘greatest fear’ last night (Sunday August 20).

Mum Sue took to Instagram to share shocking details about a choking ordeal she endured during her dinner.

The 48-year-old admitted to seeing ‘her life flash in front of her’ during the “awful” experience. But Sue also shared how one of her daughters knew exactly what to do in such a situation – and sprang to her mum’s help.

Sue Radford news

Uploading a snap of her seafood boil supper, Sue shared how Katie came to her assistance as a piece of her dinner seemingly went down the wrong way.

“I was choking on a prawn,” Sue wrote in her Story’s caption.

She explained: “I literally saw my life flash in front of me until Katie saw me choking and slammed me on the back a few times until it came flying out. Scared the life out of me.”

‘This was so scary’

The Radfords are currently holidaying in Florida in the USA. But among her holiday snaps, Katie’s social media also contains more details about her mum’s worrying dinner drama.

Katie also shared a Story, which was re-shared by her mum. The image showed a handprint mark on Sue’s shoulder.

“The hand mark from helping my mum from choking,” Katie explained in the caption.

Sue added the following remark: “Gosh this was so scary, I’ve never choked before.”

Choking is my biggest fear and it was awful.

She went on: “Thank God Katie was sat next to me and knew what to do. Choking is my biggest fear and it was awful.”

Looks like Katie gave her mum quite a whack! (Credit: Instagram)

Thankfully, the rest of the Radfords’ holiday appears to have been much more relaxing.

They have shared with fans how they have enjoyed trips to Miami Zoo and the World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios, as well as flyboarding.

