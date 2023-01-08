Comedian Sue Perkins has spoken candidly about her ADHD and how the shock diagnosis has impacted her family.

Sue, 53, took to Twitter to discuss receiving an ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) diagnosis.

The revelation came after guitarist Tom Gray spoke to fans about his health.

Sue Perkins revealed she had ADHD on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews)

Sue Perkins reveals ADHD diagnosis

Speaking to his 20,000 followers, Tom wrote: “I’m creeping towards an ADHD diagnosis. Advised to do it to help me but more likely to help people who have relationships with me.

“Never realised before how object permanence is such a problem for me. Staying in touch rarely, if ever occurs to me.”

Once I had the diagnosis, everything made sense – to me and to those who love me.

Offering a message of support to her friend, former Great British Bake Off host Sue shared her own experience.

“I have fully crept,” she said.

Sue then revealed the impact it has had on both herself and her loved ones.

“Once I had the diagnosis, everything made sense – to me and to those who love me,” she added.

Sue and Anna sadly split in 2021 (Credit: Splash News)

What is ADHD?

According to the NHS website, ADHD is a condition which impacts behaviour. People with ADHD can feel restless, act impulsively and struggle to focus.

The condition is usually diagnosed in children and can ease with age. However, it is thought around 4% of adults still experience symptoms.

Sue has previously spoken about being diagnosed with a benign brain tumour in 2015.

She revealed the tumour may have affected her ability to have children.

“Sometimes, it screws up my hormones,” she told The Mirror. “I don’t know whether I would have gone on to have children.

“But as soon as someone says you can’t have something, you want it more than anything.”

Is Sue Perkins single?

Sue and her former partner, Anna Richardson, were previously considering children before they split in 2021.

Anna described their decision to part ways as “heartbreaking.”

“No one can ever prepare you for it,” she told The Mirror.

“Even when it happens a handful of times in your life, you never quite get used to it.”

