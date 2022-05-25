Boris Johnson has apologised to MPs over the damning contents of the Sue Gray Report.

Johnson issued the apology in light of revelations that Downing Street staff sang karaoke, got drunk and partied their way through lockdown.

This happened while the rest of us, including Her Majesty the Queen, were religiously sticking to the PM’s imposed rules.

As a result of Gray’s findings, Johnson said today (May 25): “I take full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch.”

So what did take place on his watch?

Boris Johnson and the Sue Gray Report

The PM him comes off pretty lightly in the report, but his aides got so drunk they vomited and fought inside Government buildings.

They snuck out the back way to avoid being photographed and even enjoyed karaoke.

Perhaps the most shocking of the findings, though, took place on the eve of Prince Philip‘s funeral.

As many Brits will remember, the Queen looked heartbroken as she sat entirely alone during the ceremony.

The night before, some of Boris’ aides were partying in Downing Street till after 4am.

Two parties held on eve of Prince Philip’s funeral

They were apparently drinking “excessively” and ended up damaging a child’s swing in the Number 10 garden.

The do was held in the building’s basement and had 15 to 20 people present.

Wine was available, music was played from a laptop and the report found “a number of those present drank excessively”.

Another party also took place at Downing Street that same day, a leaving do starting at 6.30pm.

Approximately 45 people were in attendance both in the office and a small number joining online.

Wine and beer had been bought by staff and attendees included senior officials.

Attendees of the events mingled and eventually joined together in the Downing Street garden.

Shortly before 9.30pm there were more than 20 people gathered in the garden with a number of bottles of booze.

Some remained to carry on drinking until the early hours – some left after midnight and others between 1.45am and 2.45am.

Two members of staff stayed even later, with the last leaving Downing Street at 4.20am.

The picture of the Queen sitting alone at Prince Philip’s memorial broke our hearts (Credit: Sky News)

Downing Street staff broke COVID rules at the time

At the time (April 16 2021), gatherings of two or more people indoors and more than six people outdoors were banned.

Unless it was deemed “reasonably necessary” for work purposes.

Johnson was not staying at Number 10 on the of the parties.

As well as sitting alone in St George’s Chapel for her husband’s funeral, numbers were also limited to less than 30 – a stark contrast to the numbers partying at Downing Street just hours earlier.

Boris Johnson should ‘hang his head in shame’ over Sue Gray Report

Brits took to Twitter after the publication of the report, with many slamming the PM.

“Our Queen sat alone at her husband’s funeral and this bafoon Boris Johnson and his government were partying at the heart of our democracy. Shame on you Boris!” said one.

“Partying the night before Prince Philip’s funeral was a disgrace and heartless,” said another.

“The Queen alone at her husbands funeral while the Tory played pass the parcel and Secret Santa at the Xmas Party at 10 Downing Street. Hang your head in shame and go Boris,” another declared.

