Strictly’s Shirley Ballas warns pro dancers to ‘stop promoting themselves’ amid Ukraine crisis

Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas has warned pro dancers to stop bragging in the wake of the Ukraine crisis.

The show’s head judge, 61, took to social media and told performers not to ‘promote themselves’ given the ongoing horrors in Europe.

Shirley, whose message appears to be aimed at everyone from Strictly pros down to local dance teachers, also told people to “have respect”.

She wrote on Instagram: “Dancers, please just for a few days show some sensitivity towards the suffering in Ukraine.

“You don’t need to promote yourselves, your shows, competitions and teaching every single day…

“Your colleagues, students, competitors and their families are in the middle of a shocking war and need your support.

“YOUR business can wait. Show some respect. We are one family.”

Motsi Mabuse’s Ukraine hell

Shirley’s Strictly Come Dancing co-star Motsi Mabuse has also taken the same stance.

The star’s husband, Evgenij Voznyuk, is a professional dancer from Ukraine.

On Thursday, Motsi revealed the worrying news that Evgenij’s parents are in the country, which is under attack from Russia.

She said they are unable to flee to safety, leaving Motsi and Evgenij worried sick.

“Our parents have been told to go outside and to switch off water and gas! They have no possibility to get to the Polish border #Ukraine,” she wrote on social media.

“It’s heartbreaking hearing my mother-in-law crying this morning, afraid and there absolutely nothing we can do! Just sad honestly!”

Last night, Motsi wore a blue and yellow ribbon while judging on Germany’s Let’s Dance.

She has since revealed on Instagram: “I have been communicating with many dancers from Ukraine!

“Guys, if you need anything please let us know how we can help!!

“If they are any dancers in Kharkiv please contact us. Our parents are also there and we will support you in anyway possible!”

Oti Mabuse shares her upset

Motsi’s sister Oti, who last week quit Strictly, has also shared her own thoughts on the horrifying situation that her extended family face.

The Dancing On Ice judge has tweeted: “Lived in Wembley all my life in England and felt so emotional today seeing the arch is blue and yellow for Ukraine.

“It’s never easy seeing people run from their homes.

“Really and truly hurts even more when you have family and friends with family there.”

