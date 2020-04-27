Strictly’s Shirley Ballas stuns in bikini as she joins boyfriend in singing lockdown video

TV's Shirley Ballas has stunned fans in a bikini as she joined her boyfriend for a sing song in lockdown.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge danced along with a tamourine as Danny Taylor sang Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline in the garden.

Shirley showed off her toned bod in a blue printed two-piece as Danny played the guitar with his top off.

Shirley captioned the post: "Fun at tea time that’s my bra on Danny’s head lol.

"@danieltayloresq gave me a tambourine to see if I could stay in time as he did not succeed in his waltz lol.

Fun at tea time that’s my bra on Danny’s head.

"#sweetcaroline #sweetshirleyb and the man over the fence joined in. We have one hour a day for fun in the sun on our schedule.

"What are you doing with your loved one?"

The star also posted a video of herself in her bikini as she thanked her manager for getting her a role in panto at Christmas.

She wrote: "Sometimes we forget to mention those close to us that go way beyond the call of duty.

"To my brilliant agent Ashly @ashleyvallance from @intertalentactors thank you for getting my script early and for all you do for me.

"You are so appreciated by me for all you do. For also keeping me on track during lockdown with some amazing projects that I can’t wait to share.

"You are just simply the best."

What did fans say?

Fans were thrilled for Shirley and gushed over her bikini bod.

Shriley Ballas wowed fans by showing off her bikini body (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person said: "Oh my goodness you look phenomenal!"

Another commented: "How gorgeous do you look!"

A third added: "Looking fabulous Shirley... flat washboard tummy, fabulous legs.

"The bikini just shows everything off in a very flattering way."

