Strictly's Saffron Barker reveals strange tan lines on Barbados holiday

Saffron Barker swapped the sequins of Strictly for a swimsuit as she shared stunning beach selfies that showcased her dramatic tan lines.

Saffron, 19, has jetted off to sunnier climes with her BFF to celebrate New Year and had obviously soaked up as much sun as she could.

The YouTube star - who danced with AJ Pritchard in the BBC series - wowed by sharing beach selfies wearing a stunning one-piece.

Had the most incredible Christmas spent with my family and now I’m celebrating New Year in Barbados.

With visible tan lines, Saffron captioned one image by saying: "Honestly had the most incredible Christmas spent with my family and now only two days later I’m celebrating new Year with my best friend in Barbados.

"Feel like one lucky girl."

Saffron caught the sun in Barbados (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Saffron was holidaying with fellow YouTuber Anastasia Kingsnorth, and was pictured splashing in and out of the water, revealing her white bits.

Saffron splashed in the water (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It wasn't long before many of her 1.4million fans took to the site to express their envy.

"So jealous of this," one sighed.

Another gushed: "THAT'S MY IDOL EVERYBODY."

"You’re absolutely stunning," said a third.

Finally, one shouted: "LOOK AT YOU!!!"

BREAKING NEWS!



We've just announced the full line-up for the @SCD_Live_Tour! Joining new tour host and reigning Strictly champion @StaceyDooley, and the tour judges @ShirleyBallas, @CraigRevHorwood (who also directs the tour) and @BrunoTonioli are... pic.twitter.com/0ifRDjT6Gv — SCD_Live_Tour (@SCD_Live_Tour) December 3, 2019

After her New Year break in paradise, Saffron is set to star in the upcoming Strictly tour.

She'll be travelling up and down the country dancing with her fellow celebs and pro dancers.

For the tour, Saffron will be reunited with AJ Pritchard.

