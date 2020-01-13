The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 13th January 2020
Strictly's Motsi Mabuse shares stunning never-seen-before snap from her wedding

By Paul Hirons
Motsi Mabuse, a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, has shared a gorgeous never-seen-before shot from her wedding.

The dancer, who became a fan favourite when she joined the show in 2019, shared the image with fans on social media.

Read more: Strictly's Oti Mabuse enjoys night out with former partners Kelvin Fletcher and Danny Mac

Motsi, 38, shared the image on Instagram and was pictured with hubby, Ukrainian dancer Evgenij Voznyuk, on their wedding day in 2017.

She wore a flowing white lace gown and tulle train, with a garland of white flowers in her hair.

Looking dapper in a white suit, Evgenij planted a smacker on her cheek, as they posed in front of a coastal location.

Motsi shared the photo in order to launch she and Evgenij's dancing school in Germany, where the couple live.

As part of the launch, they're raffling off a wedding package that includes an eight-week dance course.

And it wasn't long before her army of followers got in touch to express their delight at the never-seen-before snap.

"Well Motsi you were a beautiful bride," one said,

Another wrote: "Sooo beautiful."

Motsi is a judge on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: James Jordan criticises Motsi Mabuse's scoring

Motsi quickly became a fan favourite when she stepped onto the Strictly judge's panel last year.

But she has admitted that her future on the show is uncertain, and is unsure whether she'll return for this year's series.

"They haven't said anything to me. I'm waiting for that call - again!" she said on The Graham Norton Show.

