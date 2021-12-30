janette and aljaz
News

Strictly’s Aljaž and Janette melt fans’ hearts as they share a romantic kiss in the snow

The couple have been spending the festive period in Aljaž's native Slovenia

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Strictly dancers Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec have been branded “beautiful” humans by fans today (Thursday, December 30).

Janette posted some heartwarming selfies of herself and her husband sharing a kiss in the snow on Instagram earlier today.

Janette and Aljaž’s sweet snaps

Janette shared some sweet snaps of herself and Aljaž on her Instagram today, much to fans’ delight.

The pictures show Aljaž and Janette out on a snowy walk through the woods in Slovenia, Aljaž’s homeland. The couple, who are wrapped up warm with big coats and wooly hats, share a kiss in one photo and grin at the camera in others.

Read more: Strictly star Aljaž reunites with his ‘gorgeous’ best pals and thirsty fans are all saying the same thing! 

In another photo, Janette, Aljaž, and Aljaž’s niece, Zala, smile for the camera, while in another, Zala is sat on a snow sled between the Strictly power couple.

“Fun in the snow today,” Janette captioned the adorable pictures. Some of Janette’s 495k Instagram followers took to the comments to tell her how much they loved the snaps.

What did fans say about the pictures?

Aljaž's wife, janette manrara instagram story
Janette showed off snowy Slovenia in her Instagram story (Credit: Instagram)

Fans were all saying the same thing about the Strictly couple – that they were looking beautiful!

“You BEAUTIFUL humans. Happy New Year,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful photos,” another said.

“Oh my god I love these photos! You two are so cute!” a third fan commented.

“What a beautiful gorgeous lovely couple you are,” another said.

Janette and Aljaž’s Christmas in Slovenia

Strictly Come Dancing fans were over the moon to see Janette reunited with Aljaz in the final
Janette and Aljaž performed together in the Strictly final before jetting off to Slovenia for Christmas (Credit: BBC)

The couple’s trip to Slovenia was the first time Aljaž had been back in his homeland for close to two years. The 31-year-old hadn’t been able to visit due to the pandemic.

Aljaž reconnected with his family at the airport in an emotional reunion that was captured on camera by Janette. In the video, posted to Janette’s Instagram story, Aljaž could be seen hugging his sobbing sister.

He was also filmed meeting his new niece, 10-month-old Tisa, for the first time.

Read more: Strictly: Aljaž Škorjanec melts fans’ hearts as he and Janette Manrara become godparents 

Aljaž was also caught dancing with his nieces while performing “uncle duties” by Janette too. In the sweet video, Aljaž can be seen bouncing Tisa while little Zala boogies next to him.

Aljaž took the opportunity while back in Slovenia to reconnect with some of his best mates too. The star posted a picture of himself and his pals to Instagram last night, much to the delight of some thirsty fans!

